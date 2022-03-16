Oppo K10, Enco Air2 TWS India launch set for March 23: Price, specs, other details you need to know

Oppo will be launching its budget Oppo K10 smartphone in India on March 23. While the company has not revealed any details about the upcoming phone, the design of the phone has been confirmed via an official teaser page on Flipkart. The device will be made available in the country via the company’s official website, Flipkart, and via select retail stores. Also Read - Oppo K10 with a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Series chipset might debut in India soon

The company in a press release stated that “the K series aims at addressing the daily needs of its on-the-move users by offering them value-for-money technology solutions in feature-rich power-packed devices.” Also Read - OnePlus, Oppo finally decide against a Unified OS; Oxygen OS, ColorOS to remain separate: Report

The company has also revealed some of the key features of the upcoming device including support for dynamic RAM expansion technology, fast-charging, and that the device will come in a premium two-toned scratch-resistant finish with the company’s proprietary Glow design. Also Read - Oppo reveals 240W fast charging which can charge 100 percent battery in 9 minutes

Oppo K10 will be made available in light blue and black colour options, with the latter featuring a textured finish that is also seen on the OnePlus 9RT.

The Flipkart microsite suggests that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, as it consists of a blurred out Snapdragon logo. It also showcases a triple-camera setup on the back, which will be headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor. From the images, we can see that the device will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, a speaker grille, and a microphone at the bottom.

Flipkart is currently running a share campaign for the device for revealing key specs of the phone. It also has a dateline for the release of the specs, according to which on March 18 it will reveal the selfie and the primary camera details. On March 21, it will reveal the battery and charging details of the phone.

Alongside the Oppo K10, the company will also be launching its Oppo Enco Air2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones.