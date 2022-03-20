Oppo K10 specs leaked ahead of official launch: Check expected price, specs

Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo K10 smartphone in India alongside the Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds at 12PM on March 23. Ahead of the official launch, Oppo has been teasing details about its upcoming smartphone via Flipkart and the company’s own microsite for the Oppo K10 smartphone. Also Read - Oppo K10, Enco Air2 TWS India launch set for March 23: Price, specs, other details you need to know

From the details shared by Oppo on its social media handles, we know that its upcoming Oppo K10 smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset that has been built using the 6nm process. The phone will get expandable RAM and storage capacity. In addition to this, the company has also revealed that the Oppo K10 will come with with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor. On the front, the phone will sport a 16MP AI selfie camera. Also Read - Oppo K10 with a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Series chipset might debut in India soon

In addition to this, Oppo has revealed that its upcoming smartphone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and that it will be available in glossy Blue and matte Black colour variants. The company has said that it will reveal details about the phone’s battery and charging capacity on March 21.

It’s time to #LiveWithoutLimits with the flawless performance of the new #OPPOK10. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with expandable RAM and storage, experience only the best.

Launching on 23rd March, 12PM!

Ahead of the phone’s official launch, specification of the upcoming Oppo K10 have been leaked online. These details come as a courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91Mobiles). According to the tipster, the Oppo K10 will come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. On the camera front, the tipster says that the phone will come with a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone is tipped to come with 6GB of RAM with support for dynamic RAM and 128GB of storage space, which from what Oppo has revealed should come with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot. Furthermore, Brar has revealed that the Oppo K10 will run Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging technology.

There is no word on the pricing of the smartphone yet.