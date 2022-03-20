comscore Oppo K10 specs leaked ahead of official launch: Check expected price, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo K10 specs leaked ahead of official launch: Check expected price, specs
News

Oppo K10 specs leaked ahead of official launch: Check expected price, specs

Mobiles

The Oppo K10 is tipped to get a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera in the front.

oppo k10

Image: Oppo

Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo K10 smartphone in India alongside the Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds at 12PM on March 23. Ahead of the official launch, Oppo has been teasing details about its upcoming smartphone via Flipkart and the company’s own microsite for the Oppo K10 smartphone. Also Read - Oppo K10, Enco Air2 TWS India launch set for March 23: Price, specs, other details you need to know

From the details shared by Oppo on its social media handles, we know that its upcoming Oppo K10 smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset that has been built using the 6nm process. The phone will get expandable RAM and storage capacity. In addition to this, the company has also revealed that the Oppo K10 will come with with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor. On the front, the phone will sport a 16MP AI selfie camera. Also Read - Oppo K10 with a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Series chipset might debut in India soon

In addition to this, Oppo has revealed that its upcoming smartphone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and that it will be available in glossy Blue and matte Black colour variants. The company has said that it will reveal details about the phone’s battery and charging capacity on March 21.

Ahead of the phone’s official launch, specification of the upcoming Oppo K10 have been leaked online. These details come as a courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91Mobiles). According to the tipster, the Oppo K10 will come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. On the camera front, the tipster says that the phone will come with a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone is tipped to come with 6GB of RAM with support for dynamic RAM and 128GB of storage space, which from what Oppo has revealed should come with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot. Furthermore, Brar has revealed that the Oppo K10 will run Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging technology.

There is no word on the pricing of the smartphone yet.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 20, 2022 3:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Oppo K10 tipped to get 50MP triple camera setup, 5000mAh battery
Mobiles
Oppo K10 tipped to get 50MP triple camera setup, 5000mAh battery
What Tim Cook said after Apple Watch saved Haryana dentist s life

Wearables

What Tim Cook said after Apple Watch saved Haryana dentist s life

Epic Games to donate two weeks of Fortnite proceeds for Ukraine relief

Gaming

Epic Games to donate two weeks of Fortnite proceeds for Ukraine relief

Android 13 will warn you if an app uses excessive battery in the background

News

Android 13 will warn you if an app uses excessive battery in the background

Samsung S22, S22+ review: The real iPhone killer?

Reviews

Samsung S22, S22+ review: The real iPhone killer?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

What Tim Cook said after Apple Watch saved Haryana dentist s life

Epic Games to donate two weeks of Fortnite proceeds for Ukraine relief

Android 13 will warn you if an app uses excessive battery in the background

Twitter is letting select Spaces hosts try out its clipping tool

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo K10 tipped to get 50MP triple camera setup, 5000mAh battery

Mobiles

Oppo K10 tipped to get 50MP triple camera setup, 5000mAh battery
Oppo K10, Enco Air2 TWS India launch set for March 23: Price, specs, other details you need to know

Mobiles

Oppo K10, Enco Air2 TWS India launch set for March 23: Price, specs, other details you need to know
Oppo teases Oppo K10; hints at imminent India launch

Mobiles

Oppo teases Oppo K10; hints at imminent India launch
OPPO Reno7 Z 5G go official in Thailand: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

OPPO Reno7 Z 5G go official in Thailand: Here's what we know so far
OnePlus, Oppo finally decide against a Unified OS; Oxygen OS, ColorOS to remain separate: Report

News

OnePlus, Oppo finally decide against a Unified OS; Oxygen OS, ColorOS to remain separate: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Speed Test: गूगल सर्च में कैसे करें इंटरनेट स्पीड टेस्ट? यहां जानें आसान तरीका

Ola S1 Pro की कीमत में होगा इजाफा, पुरानी कीमत पर खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Free Fire MAX प्लेयर्स के लिए खास मौका, फ्री मिल रहे Google Play Vouchers समेत ढेरों इनाम

Free Fire MAX में आज मिलेगी फ्री M1917 Colour Blaze गन स्किन, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

Free Fire MAX में आई होली स्पेशल गलू वॉल स्किन, जानें कैसे मिलेगी फ्री

Latest Videos

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know
Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

Features

Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

News

What Tim Cook said after Apple Watch saved Haryana dentist s life
Wearables
What Tim Cook said after Apple Watch saved Haryana dentist s life
Epic Games to donate two weeks of Fortnite proceeds for Ukraine relief

Gaming

Epic Games to donate two weeks of Fortnite proceeds for Ukraine relief
Android 13 will warn you if an app uses excessive battery in the background

News

Android 13 will warn you if an app uses excessive battery in the background
Twitter is letting select Spaces hosts try out its clipping tool

Apps

Twitter is letting select Spaces hosts try out its clipping tool
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers