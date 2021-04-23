Oppo K9 5G confirmed to come with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 90Hz OLED display

Oppo K9 5G smartphone with Enco Air TWS earphones and Oppo smart band will launch in China on May 6. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone has been listed on the Chinese e-commerce site JD.com. Also Read - Oppo K9 5G, Oppo Enco Air and Oppo smart band to launch on May 6; specs leaked

The company has already confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and support 65W fast charging. JD.com has now confirmed more specifications of the Oppo K9 5G including the display and processor.

Oppo K9 5G to come with Snapdragon 768G SoC

New details on JD.com have revealed that Oppo K9 5G will be powered by a 2.8Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC. To recall, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 768G mobile platform in May last year to address the “growing demand for 5G.”

Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition is the first smartphone globally to be powered by the Snapdragon 768G SoC.

The Snapdragon 768G is a successor to the Snapdragon 765G, designed with a focus on 5G and immersive gaming experiences, thanks to select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. Further, the Oppo K9 5G will also offer liquid cooling technology as well.

Oppo K9 5G is also confirmed to come with an OLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The display size is tipped to be 6.43-inches, though keep in mind that there is no official confirmation as of now.

Oppo K9 5G will be available in two colour options. The smartphone can be bought in storage configurations of 8GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+256GB ROM.

Oppo Enco Air, Oppo smart band listed as well

Oppo Enco Air TWS (truly wireless stereo) earbuds and Oppo smart band are listed on JD.com as well, though it looks like will have to wait longer to know more details of the two devices.

Both Oppo Enco Air TWS earbuds and Oppo smart band will launch alongside the Oppo K9 5G on May 6 in China.