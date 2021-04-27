Oppo K9 5G listed on official website ahead of launch

Oppo will launch its mid-range Oppo K9 5G smartphone in China on May 6. The company had earlier confirmed that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, it will come with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup on the back and will feature 65W fast charging. Now the company has listed the device on its official Chinese website revealing more key features of the upcoming smartphone. Also Read - Oppo A95 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 48-megapixel triple cameras launched

The device images show that it will feature a hole punch on the top left corner of the device. The back will consist of a rectangular camera module consisting of three camera modules and a LED flash separated by a multicolour line. Oppo branding is located on the bottom left edge of the device. The black colour option also features an embedded branding stating 09-K Super Performance.

Apart from the Oppo K9 5G, the company is also expected to launch a new pair of truly wireless earphones, the Oppo Enco Air and a smart band.

Oppo K9 5G: Specifications

Oppo K9 5G will sport a 6.43-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a global eye protection mode. The display has been manufactured by Samsung and features a sixth-gen fingerprint scanner underneath for biometric authentication. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with the Adreno 620 GPU. The device will come with 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The device will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, which the company claims can charge the device from 0 to 100 percent within 35 minutes.

On the back, it will sport a triple camera setup, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and an unknown depth or macro sensor. On the front, the device will come with a 32-megapixel sensor to take selfies.