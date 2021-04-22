Oppo K9 5G smartphone has been listed on an e-commerce website in China ahead of its launch on May 6. The listing on JD.com reveals few specifications of the smartphone as well.

Oppo K9 5G is scheduled to make its debut in China on May 6 at 3 PM local time, which is 12:30 PM IST. According to a tipster on Chinese social networking site Weibo, the Oppo Enco Air TWS and Oppo smart band will also launch alongside the Oppo K9 5G.

Oppo K9 5G: What we know so far

Oppo K9 5G JD.com listing reveals the smartphone will be available in two colour options. Further, the smartphone can be bought in storage configurations of 8GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+256GB ROM.

Further, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and support 65W fast charging technology. Oppo K9 5G will sport a hole-punch display, where the hole-punch cutout that holds the front camera will be placed on the top left corner of the screen.

Oppo Enco Air TWS earbuds

According to a report by ITHome, the Oppo Enco TWS earbuds will be available in colour options of white and black. The earbuds will have an in-ear design and will come with an affordable price tag. In terms of connectivity, it is said to support Bluetooth 5.2.

Oppo recently launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds in Thailand, called the Enco Buds. Oppo Enco Buds are priced at Thai Baht 999, which is around Rs 2,404 on conversion. The Enco Buds are available in White and Blue colour options.

It is expected that Oppo Enco Air earbuds will be the latest addition to the company’s affordable Enco line-up of TWS (truly wireless stereo) earbuds. As of now, the company has not announced the availability of Enco Buds in international markets.