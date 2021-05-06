Oppo K9 5G with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 65W fast charge launched: Price, specs

Oppo K9 5G, the new mid-ranger from the Chinese brand has made its debut in the home turf. The highlight of the phone is its 65W fast charging support, high-refresh-rate display, and 64-megapixel triple-camera setup. Also Read - Top 5 smartphone launches in May 2021: Google Pixel 5a, Poco F3 GT, Oppo K9 5G

Oppo K9 5G price, availability

The Oppo K9 5G is priced at Yuan 1,899 (around Rs 21,600) for the standard variant with 8GB RAM/128GB storage. The high-end variant with 8GB RAM/256GB storage is priced at Yuan 2,199 (around Rs 25,000). The smartphone is already up for pre-booking in China. The new Oppo K-series phone will go on sale starting May 11. Oppo has introduced the new K9 5G phone in two colour options- Black and Gradient. Also Read - Oppo K9 5G listed on official website ahead of launch; reveals key specs

Oppo K9 5G specifications, features

Oppo K9 5G, the successor to Oppo K7 5G flaunts a curved body with a minimal bezel display. It has a small cutout at the top left corner to house the front camera. It has a tapered back and rectangular-shaped camera module to accommodate the triple rear cameras. The Oppo K9 5G features a VC liquid-cooled heat sink, copper plate, and multi-layer thermal conductive graphite sheet for heat dissipation to keep temperature check while gaming for long hours. Also Read - Oppo K9 5G confirmed to come with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 90Hz OLED display

Talking about specs, the new Oppo K9 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,400 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well for biometric authentication. Under the hood sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G mobile platform which is paired with Adreno 620 GPU for graphics rendition. In terms of memory configuration, the phone offers two options- 8GB RAM/128GB, 8GB RAM/256GB storage. It runs on ColorOS 11.1 based Android 11.

As for photography, Oppo K9 5G gets a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone offers a 32-megapixel shooter.

The device is backed by a 4,300mAh battery and it supports 65W fast charge technology. Connectivity options on the phone include- Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, USB-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack. While the phone has made its way to the home country, Oppo hasn’t shared any detail as to whether it will be made available in global markets including India.