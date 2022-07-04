comscore OPPO may launch two foldable smartphones later this year
News

OPPO may launch two foldable smartphones later this year: Check details

Mobiles

OPPO last year unveiled its first foldable flagship smartphone ‘OPPO Find N’, it features a 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch outer display.

Oppo find N

OPPO may launch two foldable smartphones later this year: Check details

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO launched its first foldable smartphone ‘OPPO Find N’ last year and now a new report has claimed that the company is planning to bring two new foldable smartphones this year. Also Read - Oppo’s 240W charging technology coming soon: Report

According to Digital Chat Station, OPPO is working on two new foldable smartphones, one with a clamshell fold design and another with a book-like folding design. The upcoming smartphone with a clamshell folding design has been codenamed Dragonfly and will be similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip lineup. OPPO is also planning to release Find N smartphone which will reportedly be named OPPO Find N 2. Also Read - Oppo Pad Air appears on BIS certification, could launch soon in India in the budget segment

The foldable smartphone space reached 8.9 million units in shipments in 2021 and it is predicted to exceed 30 million units by 2024, according to a forecast by research firm Canalys. The foldable segment grew 148 per cent year on year despite high price tags, while the overall smartphone market only grew 12 percent. Also Read - 'Made in India' smartphone shipments grew 7 percent YoY in Q1 2022

To recall, OPPO last year unveiled its first foldable flagship smartphone ‘OPPO Find N’, it features a 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch outer display. With an 8.4:9 aspect ratio, the inner display unfolds directly into landscape mode so users can watch videos, play games or read books without the extra step of rotating the device.

“OPPO has invested a significant amount of time and effort into coming up with a better approach to a foldable smartphone, experimenting with a range of form factors, hinge designs, display materials and aspect ratios, to create a new device that meets the needs of more users,” said Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer, OPPO. Also Read – OPPO Announces Camera Innovations For Smartphones

The triple-camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP telephoto lens. The OPPO Find N offers up to 12 GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In addition, the handset houses a 4,500mAh battery that claims to offer all-day battery life, while 33W ‘SUPERVOOC Flash Charge’ is optimised to charge to 55 per cent in 30 minutes and to 100 per cent in 70 minutes.

It also comes with 15W AIRVOOC wireless charging (compatible with standard Qi) and 10W reverse wireless charging.

  • Published Date: July 4, 2022 1:15 PM IST

