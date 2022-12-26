comscore Oppo Pad 2 and Oppo Watch 3 may launch next year in India: Check details
Oppo Pad 2, Oppo Watch 3 tipped to launch next year in India: Check details

Oppo is said to launch a new tablet and a smartwatch later next year in the Indian market. The Pad 2 is said to come powered by a mid-range chipset.

  • Oppo Pad 2 and Oppo Watch 3 are tipped to launch in India soon.
  • The Oppo Pad 2 is expected to launch for under Rs 25,000 in the country.
  • It wil be powered by the a mid-range chipset.
Oppo is expected to succeed the Oppo Pad Air in India and Oppo Pad in China with the new Oppo Pad 2. Around the same time, Oppo will also release a new Oppo Watch 3 succeeding its predecessor. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: From 5G to Digital Rupee, here are the biggest tech developments in India this year

Ahead of any announcement, the tipster Mukul Sharma via 91mobiles has revealed the release timeline of the devices for the Indian market. Also Read - Oppo confirms 4 years of software updates and 5 years of security updates to select flagship phones

The Oppo Pad 2 will be a mid-range tablet expected to be priced under Rs 25,000. The Oppo Watch 3 could arrive in the budget segment of wearables and will compete with the likes of the Galaxy Watch 5 in the country. Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is now receiving Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update in India

Oppo Pad 2, Oppo Watch 3 India launch timeline

The tipster has revealed that the Oppo Pad 2 and Oppo Watch 3 launch next year in March or in early April. Ahead of the India release, the devices are said to launch in China.

Coming to the price range, the Oppo Pad 2 is expected to launch between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. The Oppo Watch 3’s pricing details are currently unknown, however, when it launches, it will compete with Galaxy Watch 5 and other major smartwatches.

Unfortunately, the specifications of the Oppo Pad 2 are yet to be known, but it should offer a high refresh rate screen and a mid-premium segment chipset.

Earlier this year, Oppo launched the Oppo Pad Air in India. The Oppo Pad Air comes in the budget segment offering a 4G Snapdragon chipset and a slim design.

Oppo Pad Air specifications

It sports a 10.3-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and an 83.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The tablet has a 5MP camera on the front for taking selfies and doing video meetings. It also has an 8MP camera on the back with support for 1080p video recording.

Powering the tablet is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It packs a 7,100mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box with Oppo’s ColorOS 12 on top.

  • Published Date: December 26, 2022 6:05 PM IST
