Oppo is expected to succeed the Oppo Pad Air in India and Oppo Pad in China with the new Oppo Pad 2. Around the same time, Oppo will also release a new Oppo Watch 3 succeeding its predecessor.

Ahead of any announcement, the tipster Mukul Sharma via 91mobiles has revealed the release timeline of the devices for the Indian market.

The Oppo Pad 2 will be a mid-range tablet expected to be priced under Rs 25,000. The Oppo Watch 3 could arrive in the budget segment of wearables and will compete with the likes of the Galaxy Watch 5 in the country.

Oppo Pad 2, Oppo Watch 3 India launch timeline

The tipster has revealed that the Oppo Pad 2 and Oppo Watch 3 launch next year in March or in early April. Ahead of the India release, the devices are said to launch in China.

Coming to the price range, the Oppo Pad 2 is expected to launch between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. The Oppo Watch 3’s pricing details are currently unknown, however, when it launches, it will compete with Galaxy Watch 5 and other major smartwatches.

Unfortunately, the specifications of the Oppo Pad 2 are yet to be known, but it should offer a high refresh rate screen and a mid-premium segment chipset.

Earlier this year, Oppo launched the Oppo Pad Air in India. The Oppo Pad Air comes in the budget segment offering a 4G Snapdragon chipset and a slim design.

Oppo Pad Air specifications

It sports a 10.3-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and an 83.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The tablet has a 5MP camera on the front for taking selfies and doing video meetings. It also has an 8MP camera on the back with support for 1080p video recording.

Powering the tablet is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It packs a 7,100mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box with Oppo’s ColorOS 12 on top.