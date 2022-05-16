Oppo Pad Air key specs, price revealed ahead of official launch

Oppo is reportedly working on a mid-range tablet ‘Oppo Pad Air’ with support for the OPPO Pencil and a single camera on the back. Currently, the launch date of the Oppo Pad Air is still unknown.

The smartphone maker has also not revealed the key specs of its upcoming Oppo Pad Air. However, popular tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the specifications of the tablet. The upcoming Oppo tablet will feature a 10.36-inch LCD display that offers a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the tablet is tipped to run the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor which will be paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The tablet will pack a 7,100 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support. It will also include a quad stereo speaker setup tuned by Dolby Atmos audio. As per report, the upcoming Oppo tablet will be priced around 1,000 Yuan which translates to Rs. 11,400 in Indian currency.

Recently, the company launched Oppo Pad. The newly launched Oppo Pad tablet packs some top of the line features under the hood. The list includes an 11-inch display with a metal frame and a glass back, Snapdragon 870, a 8,360mAh battery and support for a pencil stylus to name a few.

The Pad sports an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It also features support for HDR 10 and 10-bit colour. In terms of the design, the Oppo Pad comes with a frosted glass back and metal chassis. It also features support for the Oppo Pencil that can be charged magnetically. It runs Android 11-based ColorOS 12.

The Oppo Pad is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. On the camera front, the newly launched tablet has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It features support for a 8,360 mAh battery that is backed by a with support for 33W fast charging technology.