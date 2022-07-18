comscore Oppo Pad Air launched in India: Check price, specs, availability
News

Oppo Pad Air launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

The Oppo Pad Air tablet comes at a starting price of Rs 16,999 and it will go on sale in India on July 23.

Oppo Pad Air

Oppo today hosted a special event wherein it launched the Oppo Reno8 series smartphones consisting of the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G and the Oppo Reno8 smartphones. In addition to launching the Reno7 series successor, the company also launched the Oppo Pad Air in India. This is Oppo’s first tablet in India and it was launched in China in May this year. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3: Specs comparison

Oppo Pad Air price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the Oppo Pad Air tablet comes at a starting price of Rs 16,999 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. On the other hand, the other variant of the device with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 19,999 in India. Also Read - Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

It will go on sale in India starting July 23 in a single Grey colour variant. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G retail price for 12GB/256GB variant leaked hours before the launch

Oppo Pad Air specifications

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Oppo Pad Air tablet comes with a 10.36-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. It comes with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light eye comfort certification. It also comes with Sunset Dune 3D texture and its comes with a thickness of 6.94mm, which Oppo says makes it one of the slimmest tablets in the segment. In addition to this, the tablet comes with what the company describes as an ‘Agile Floating screen design’ and Oppo Glow that makes the tablet resistant to fingerprints and scratches.

As far as the internals are concerned, the Oppo Pad Air tablet is powered by the 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 system-on-chip that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It also features support for 3GB of expandable RAM. The newly launched tablet runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. This OS also powers the company’s Reno8 5G and the Reno8 Pro 5G smartphones.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Oppo Pad Air is backed by a gigantic 7,100 mAh battery, which the company says is capable of providing up to 15 hours of video calling time.

Additionally, the Oppo Pad Air features support for Smart Stylus Pen, which users will have to buy separately. Oppo hasn’t revealed pricing or details of its stylus pen yet.

  Published Date: July 18, 2022 7:23 PM IST

