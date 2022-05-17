After launching its first tablet a few months back, Oppo is now gearing up to launch another tablet dubbed Oppo Pad Air. The upcoming Oppo Pad Air is slated to launch soon in China, however, its specs and the release date are unknown. Ahead of any announcement, the company has officially listed the tablet on its official website for pre-booking. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 series launch set for May 23: All you need to know

Oppo Pad Air listed online

The Oppo Pad Air is listed on Oppo's official website hinting at a launch sooner than expected. The listing also confirms the design and the accessories that it will come with. The tablet will launch with a foldable keyboard cover and will also have a stylus Pen. These accessories will be sold separately. Apart from this, the listing doesn't reveal its price, colors, or specifications. However, a tipster has already revealed the price segment it will arrive in.

Oppo Pad Air Price and Specifications

The Oppo Pad Air will launch in China at around CNY 1,000(roughly Rs. 11,500).

As for the specs, some details of the tablet are known, thanks to the leaks. The Oppo Pad Air is expected to come with a 10.36-inch LCD display sporting a 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. Unlike the vanilla Pad, the Pad Air will have a 60Hz screen.

Rumors have it that the Oppo Pad Air will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. It will have Adreno 610 graphics. The tablet will pack a 7,100mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It is expected to boot on Android 12 out of the box with Oppo’s ColorOS on top of it. Lastly, it will feature a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

Other than this, Oppo recently launched the Oppo Pad with a larger 11-inch IPS LCD display. It has a 2560 1600 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has HDR 10 and 10-bit color gamut. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and has 8GB of RAM + 256GB of internal storage. The tablet has a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. In terms of battery, it houses an 8,360mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.