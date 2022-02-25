comscore Oppo launches Oppo Pad Snapdragon 870, pencil stylus: Check price, specs, availability
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo Pad with Snapdragon 870, 8360mAh battery, pencil stylus launched
News

Oppo Pad with Snapdragon 870, 8360mAh battery, pencil stylus launched

Mobiles

The Oppo Pad will go on sale in China starting March 3. There is no word on when the Oppo Pad will be available in markets around the globe.

Oppo Pad

Image: GSM Arena, Oppo

Oppo hosted a major launch event ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 wherein it launched its Find X5 series smartphones consisting of the Oppo Find X5 Lite, the Oppo Find X5 and the Oppo Find X5 Pro and the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds. In addition to these, Oppo also forayed in a new product category by launching the Oppo Pad tablet.
The newly launched Oppo Pad tablet packs some top of the line features under the hood. The list includes an 11-inch display with a metal frame and a glass back, Snapdragon 870, a 8,360mAh battery and support for a pencil stylus to name a few. Also Read - Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched: What's special in new phones

Oppo Pad price and availability

The Oppo Pad comes in Black and Purple colour variants and three storage variants. The base variant of the Oppo Pad comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and it is priced at CNY 2,299 (Rs 27,500 approximately). The top variant of the Oppo Pad comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and it costs CNY 2,999 (Rs 38,800 approximately). There is another variant with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space that costs CNY 2,699 (Rs 32,300 approximately). Also Read - Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

It will go on sale in China starting March 3. There is no word on when the Oppo Pad will be available in markets around the globe. Also Read - Best Dimensity 900 chipset smartphones to buy in February 2022: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Oppo Reno 7, & more

Oppo Pad specifications

Coming to the features, the newly launched Oppo Pad sports an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It also features support for HDR 10 and 10-bit colour. In terms of the design, the Oppo Pad comes with a frosted glass back and metal chassis. It also features support for the Oppo Pencil that can be charged magnetically. It runs Android 11-based ColorOS 12.

The Oppo Pad is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. On the camera front, the newly launched tablet has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It features support for a 8,360 mAh battery that is backed by a with support for 33W fast charging technology.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 25, 2022 9:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Okinawa opens new experience centre ahead of new electric scooter launch
Electric Vehicle
Okinawa opens new experience centre ahead of new electric scooter launch
How to make money using Google Maps?

How To

How to make money using Google Maps?

MG to launch brand new electric car later this year: Check all details

Electric Vehicle

MG to launch brand new electric car later this year: Check all details

Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched

Motorola s newly launched Edge 30 Pro is also called Edge+ (2022)

Mobiles

Motorola s newly launched Edge 30 Pro is also called Edge+ (2022)

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo unveils Find X5, Find X5 Pro, Find X5 Lite globally: Check price, specs, availability

Okinawa opens new experience centre ahead of new electric scooter launch

WhatsApp New Feature Update

MG to launch brand new electric car later this year: Check all details

Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

MeitY s shares draft data policy: Here s what it recommends

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno7Z might come with a triple rear camera setup, 8GB RAM and more

Mobiles

Oppo Reno7Z might come with a triple rear camera setup, 8GB RAM and more
Oppo unveils Find X5, Find X5 Pro, Find X5 Lite globally: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Oppo unveils Find X5, Find X5 Pro, Find X5 Lite globally: Check price, specs, availability
Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched
Best oppo phone with 8GB RAM (February 2022)

Top Products

Best oppo phone with 8GB RAM (February 2022)
OPPO RENO7 5G: TOP REASONS TO BUY THIS FEATURE-PACKED SMARTPHONE

Brand Solution

OPPO RENO7 5G: TOP REASONS TO BUY THIS FEATURE-PACKED SMARTPHONE

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola Edge 30 Pro भारत में लॉन्च, 60MP सेल्फी कैमरा समेत मिल रहे ये धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire MAX में आया नया Diamond Royale, मिल रहा Dusklit Slayer बंडल

Oppo Find X5 और Oppo Find X5 Pro लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

रेडमी नोट 11 प्रो सीरीज जल्द भारत में होगी लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया ट्वीट

फ्री फायर के वीकली मेंबरशिप में हर दिन मिलेंगे डायमंड्स और रिवार्डस, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India

News

WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India
iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE

Hands On

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India
5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Features

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

News

Oppo unveils Find X5, Find X5 Pro, Find X5 Lite globally: Check price, specs, availability
Mobiles
Oppo unveils Find X5, Find X5 Pro, Find X5 Lite globally: Check price, specs, availability
Okinawa opens new experience centre ahead of new electric scooter launch

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa opens new experience centre ahead of new electric scooter launch
WhatsApp New Feature Update

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update
MG to launch brand new electric car later this year: Check all details

Electric Vehicle

MG to launch brand new electric car later this year: Check all details
Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers