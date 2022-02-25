Oppo hosted a major launch event ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 wherein it launched its Find X5 series smartphones consisting of the Oppo Find X5 Lite, the Oppo Find X5 and the Oppo Find X5 Pro and the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds. In addition to these, Oppo also forayed in a new product category by launching the Oppo Pad tablet.

The newly launched Oppo Pad tablet packs some top of the line features under the hood. The list includes an 11-inch display with a metal frame and a glass back, Snapdragon 870, a 8,360mAh battery and support for a pencil stylus to name a few.

Oppo Pad price and availability

The Oppo Pad comes in Black and Purple colour variants and three storage variants. The base variant of the Oppo Pad comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and it is priced at CNY 2,299 (Rs 27,500 approximately). The top variant of the Oppo Pad comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and it costs CNY 2,999 (Rs 38,800 approximately). There is another variant with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space that costs CNY 2,699 (Rs 32,300 approximately).

It will go on sale in China starting March 3. There is no word on when the Oppo Pad will be available in markets around the globe.

Oppo Pad specifications

Coming to the features, the newly launched Oppo Pad sports an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It also features support for HDR 10 and 10-bit colour. In terms of the design, the Oppo Pad comes with a frosted glass back and metal chassis. It also features support for the Oppo Pencil that can be charged magnetically. It runs Android 11-based ColorOS 12.

The Oppo Pad is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. On the camera front, the newly launched tablet has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It features support for a 8,360 mAh battery that is backed by a with support for 33W fast charging technology.