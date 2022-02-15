Oppo today announced a three-year partnership with digital camera and lens manufacturer Hasselblad. As a part of this partnership, the two companies will jointly develop camera technologies for Oppo’s flagship Find X series smartphones. The first Find X series smartphones that will feature Hasselblad cameras are the ones that will launch in the first quarter of 2022. This means that the upcoming Oppo Find X5 series will be the first one to come with Hasselblad cameras. Also Read - Oppo partners with Reliance to conduct 5G trials in India

Oppo said that the two companies will focus on creating advanced imaging solutions in order to create an improved mobile photography experience on Hasselblad cameras for Oppo's flagship smartphones. The company said that the ultimate aim is to 'provide users with more natural colours and a more refined imaging experience.' In addition to this, the two companies also aim to bring 'the most natural skin tone possible to its portrait shots'.

"Following the success of OnePlus and Hasselblad's collaboration in the past year, we are very pleased to see the partnership enter a new stage of development, giving more users around the world a chance to enjoy the legendary Hasselblad mobile imaging experience," Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer said on the occasion.

“Camera colour performance has always been a focus for OPPO and a part of Hasselblad’s DNA. We are very excited to be able to explore the future of Hasselblad Camera for Mobile together,” he added.

Oppo Find X5 series expected specs

Notably, the Oppo Find X5 series has been in the news for quite sometime now. As per the reports, the Oppo Find X5 lineup is expected to include the Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and Find X5 Lite models. While the Oppo Find X5 Pro is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the Find X5 5G and the Find X5 Lite 5G smartphones are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC respectively.

On the battery front, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging technology, while the Oppo Find X5 5G is tipped to get a 4,800mAh li-ion polymer battery with 80W fast charging support. The Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G, on the other hand, is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh li-ion polymer battery with 65W fast charging support. Both the vanilla and the Pro variants are tipped to feature support for wireless charging technology.

Additionally, reports have said that the Oppo Find X5 Pro will get a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 50MP primary camera at the back. It is said to debut at the Mobile World Congress later this month.