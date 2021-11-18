Oppo’s first consumer foldable phone which is codenamed Peacock is tipped to debut in India next month. The company had earlier showcased Oppo X 2021 that came with a rollable display and was cited to have filled 122 patents for the foldable. Also Read - Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

While the device looked promising at least on paper, it couldn’t make it to the market. Its rival Samsung being able to set a strong foothold in the foldable segment, courtesy of offering premium foldables at a considerable price, Oppo seems to be planning to up the game with its first consumer foldable. Also Read - Oppo foldable smartphone codenamed ‘Peacock’ to launch in December

The upcoming Oppo foldable allegedly appeared on the Chinese forum site Weibo. An image showing a peacock and a French tagline ‘Ouvrez l’inspiration (which translates to Open inspiration),’ could be seen in a teaser poster which is believed to be of the upcoming Oppo foldable phone. Reports indicate that the phone might have high-end specs, starting with Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, and a 2K panel. Here’s everything we know so far about Oppo’s first foldable smartphone. Also Read - Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

As per leaks, Oppo Peacock foldable phone could feature an 8-inch 2K display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and LTPO technology. At the helm, the device could chip in the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The memory configuration hasn’t been detailed yet.

As per GizmoChina’s report, the Oppo foldable phone could feature a 50-megapixel camera at the back and a 32-megapixel camera up front. Although the placement isn’t known yet, neither it is clear as to how many cameras Oppo will implement on its new phone. It will likely have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone is tipped to have a battery backup of 4,500mAh that will support a 65W fast charging solution. The rest of the details are scarce right now, however, several reports indicate that another flagship codenamed ‘Butterfly’ might supersede this foldable next year and pack the yet to be announced Snapdragon 898 chipset, and could likely be added in the Find X series.