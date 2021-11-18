comscore Oppo 'Peacock' foldable phone likely to launch in India in December
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far
News

Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far

Mobiles

Oppo's first foldable phone codenamed Peacock could arrive in India in December tipped to feature a 2K display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Oppo Foldable Smartphone old porotype

Representational image

Oppo’s first consumer foldable phone which is codenamed Peacock is tipped to debut in India next month. The company had earlier showcased Oppo X 2021 that came with a rollable display and was cited to have filled 122 patents for the foldable. Also Read - Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

While the device looked promising at least on paper, it couldn’t make it to the market. Its rival Samsung being able to set a strong foothold in the foldable segment, courtesy of offering premium foldables at a considerable price, Oppo seems to be planning to up the game with its first consumer foldable. Also Read - Oppo foldable smartphone codenamed ‘Peacock’ to launch in December

The upcoming Oppo foldable allegedly appeared on the Chinese forum site Weibo. An image showing a peacock and a French tagline ‘Ouvrez l’inspiration (which translates to Open inspiration),’ could be seen in a teaser poster which is believed to be of the upcoming Oppo foldable phone. Reports indicate that the phone might have high-end specs, starting with Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, and a 2K panel. Here’s everything we know so far about Oppo’s first foldable smartphone. Also Read - Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Oppo consumer foldable phone ‘Peacock’ tipped to launch in India in December: All you need to know

As per leaks, Oppo Peacock foldable phone could feature an 8-inch 2K display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and LTPO technology. At the helm, the device could chip in the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The memory configuration hasn’t been detailed yet.

As per GizmoChina’s report, the Oppo foldable phone could feature a 50-megapixel camera at the back and a 32-megapixel camera up front. Although the placement isn’t known yet, neither it is clear as to how many cameras Oppo will implement on its new phone. It will likely have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone is tipped to have a battery backup of 4,500mAh that will support a 65W fast charging solution. The rest of the details are scarce right now, however, several reports indicate that another flagship codenamed ‘Butterfly’ might supersede this foldable next year and pack the yet to be announced Snapdragon 898 chipset, and could likely be added in the Find X series.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 18, 2021 6:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more
Telecom
Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more
Google For India event explained in pictures

Photo Gallery

Google For India event explained in pictures

Google For India event explained in pictures

Photo Gallery

Google For India event explained in pictures

Top short video apps in India: Instagram, YouTube, MX Taka Tak and more

Photo Gallery

Top short video apps in India: Instagram, YouTube, MX Taka Tak and more

Here's a list of short video apps available in India

Photo Gallery

Here's a list of short video apps available in India

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

News

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

Photo Gallery

Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

Photo Gallery

Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far

India and Taiwan expanding bilateral relations by collaborating on Cyber security

Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Got a gift card that is collecting dust? Here's how you can turn it into gold

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far

Mobiles

Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far
Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

Mobiles

Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices
Oppo foldable smartphone codenamed Peacock to launch in December: Check specifications, design

Mobiles

Oppo foldable smartphone codenamed Peacock to launch in December: Check specifications, design
Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Mobiles

Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out
Oppo A56 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor launched

Mobiles

Oppo A56 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor launched

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today: आज रिडीम कोड में मिलेंगे Titian mark gun skins समेत ये धांसू आइटम, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Free Fire में शुरू हुआ नया Faded Wheel इवेंट, ऐसे पाएं Winged Bones Backpack समेत कई धांसू आइटम्स

Moto G Power 2022 हुआ लॉन्च, 5000mAh की बैटरी के साथ मिलता है 50MP कैमरा

Free Fire Advance Server OB31 Update के लिए इस तरह मिलेगा एक्टिवेशन कोड, जानें पूरा तरीका

Paytm IPO: घर बैठे-बैठे चंद मिनटों में ऑनलाइन चेक करें शेयर अलॉटमेंट स्टेटस, जानें आपको शेयर मिला है या नहीं

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far
Mobiles
Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far
India and Taiwan expanding bilateral relations by collaborating on Cyber security

News

India and Taiwan expanding bilateral relations by collaborating on Cyber security
Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India

Apps

Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India
Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more

Telecom

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more
This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

News

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers