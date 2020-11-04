Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphone recently. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is starting at Rs.29990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo Reno 4 Pro smartphone which is starting at Rs.34990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Oppo Reno 3 Pro and Oppo Reno4 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - Here's the Latest Flagship Comparison

Display and Design-The Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 2400*1080. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro weighs 175 grams and the Oppo Reno4 Pro measures 161g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Samsung F41 - Check out Latest Samsung Smartphones Comparison

Specifications-Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is available in 2 variants. The Oppo Reno4 Pro comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 7T Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison with Specs and Price

Price-The price range of Oppo Reno 3 Pro is based on its different variants. Oppo Reno 3 Pro of 8GB+128GB will be priced Rs.29990. The price of Oppo Reno4 Pro of 8GB + 128GB is of Rs.34990

Camera -The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel main camera whereas, Oppo Reno4 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera + 2MP macro camera + 2MP mono camera main camera. On the front the Oppo Reno 3 Pro has 44MP + 2MP front camera . Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro has a 44MP +2MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Oppo Reno 3 Pro is powered by 4,025mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno4 Pro of 4000mAh. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro runs on Android v10 (Q). The Oppo Reno4 Pro runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.