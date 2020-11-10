Oppo Reno 4 Pro vs Vivo X50 - Here's the Latest Comparison | BGR India

Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno4 Pro smartphone recently starting at Rs.34990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo X50 5G smartphone. The Vivo X50 5G is priced starting at Rs.34990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Oppo Reno4 Pro and Vivo X50 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo Independence Day sale: Check offers on Vivo X50, Vivo Y50 and others

Display and Design-The Oppo Reno4 Pro features a 16.6cm/6.5" with a screen resolution of 2400*1080. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 5G comes with a 6.56 inch along with a resolution of 2376×1080. The Oppo Reno4 Pro weighs 161g and the Vivo X50 5G measures 174.5g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Oppo Reno4 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The Oppo Reno4 Pro is available in single variant. The Vivo X50 5G also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Oppo Reno4 Pro is based on its different variants. Oppo Reno4 Pro of 8GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.34990. The price of Vivo X50 5G of 8GB + 128GB is of Rs.34990

Camera -The Oppo Reno4 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera + 2MP macro camera + 2MP mono camera main camera whereas, Vivo X50 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera 13-megapixel professional portrait lens 8-megapixel wide-angle lens 5 million pixel macro camera main camera. On the front the Oppo Reno4 Pro has 32MP Selfie Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 5G has a 32 million pixels front camera.

Battery -The battery of Oppo Reno4 Pro is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X50 5G of 4200mAh. The Oppo Reno4 Pro runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The Vivo X50 5G runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10.0.