Oppo Reno 5 gaming edition leak shows ROG Phone-like design

Oppo is preparing the Reno 6 series for India after launching in China but the company isn't getting rid of the Reno 5 series. In fact, Oppo is preparing a gaming version of the Reno 5 flagship and it has surfaced online. The specifications haven't been revealed but there's an official render of the same, reminding about the ROG Phone series from Asus.

The Oppo Reno 5 gaming edition seems to have gone all aggressive with its design for a "gamer-y" look. Instead of matte gradient, there are aggressive geometric shapes in glossy and matte imitating a circuit board. The vertically aligned triple camera hump remains unchanged from the standard model but there appears to be a circular LED light slapped bang in the center.

Oppo Reno 5 gaming edition leaks

From the front, things change slightly. Instead of the curved edge display on the vanilla model, the Oppo Reno 5 gaming edition gets a flat display. There's no camera cutout visible from the render, which suggests Oppo may have gone for pop-up design, or hidden it well. The usual set of volume and power keys are visible but no dedicated shoulder keys are present. The tip comes from EUIPO via 91Mobiles.

Given that it belongs to the Reno 5 series, Oppo may be following Xiaomi’s tactics of doing an affordable gaming smartphone. Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in China at a much affordable price. The phone uses a Dimensity 1200 chip and gets dedicated gaming hardware.

The Reno 5 has the older Dimensity 1000+ chipset and Oppo could either continue using that or replace it with the newer Dimensity 1200 chip. It remains to be seen whether Oppo upgrades the display to a 144Hz AMOLED panel and beef up the battery capacity.

Currently, the Reno 6 series is coming to India as Oppo’s next premium offering. The Reno 6 Pro gets the newer Dimensity 1200 chip whereas the Reno 6 relies on the Dimensity 900 chipset. Both phones feature a 90Hz AMOLED display, with Pro model getting curved edges. The camera setup on both of these are identical as well. The Reno 6 series will launch in India on July 14.