Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will launch in India on January 18, the company has confirmed. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G along with Reno 5 5G, and Reno 5 Pro+ 5G smartphones were announced in China in December last year. As of now, it looks like only Opposite Reno 5 Pro 5G is coming to India. Also Read - Upcoming Smartphones Launching in January 2021 in India

Oppo India said in a tweet that Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will launch in India at 12:30 PM on January 18, 2021. Among key features of the Reno 5 Pro 5G are a large 6.55-inch curved display, Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ processor, and a quad rear camera setup. It is available in three color options including Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night, and Starry Night. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset launched: Will power budget 5G phones under $200

In China, the price for Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G starts at 3,399 yuan (approximately Rs 38,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at 3,799 yuan, which is around Rs 42,700 on conversion. The India prices are likely to remain similar, though we will have to wait for the official launch to know more. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 4G with 44MP selfie camera announced: Price, features, specs

As for the specifications, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G in China sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels and a pixel density of 402 ppi. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. There’s a hole punch on the top left of the screen that holds the front camera. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G runs ColorOS 11.1, which is based on Android 11.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC with ARM G77 MC9 GPU for graphics performance. It will be available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It remains to be seen whether Oppo decides to launch both the storage configurations in India. The battery is a 4,350mAh one with support for 65W fast charging technology.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G features four rear cameras, a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. The selfie camera is a 32-megapixels one. The smartphone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G measures 159.7×73.2×7.6mm and weighs 173 grams.