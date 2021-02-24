Oppo has teased the upcoming Reno 5F smartphone on its Kenya website. It will be an addition to the already long list of Reno 5 series smartphones, which include the Oppo Reno 5, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro and the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+. According to the teaser page, the device could launch on March 22. There is another timer running on the site, counting down to March 26, which is when the device might go on sale. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Redmi Note 10 series with Snapdragon chip, Spotify turns 2 in India, Apple beats Samsung

The phone has been listed on the Kenya website, and there is no information about its India launch as of now.

Oppo Reno 5F: Specifications

The webpage provides us with a look at the design of the upcoming smartphone. It seems to sport a different design for the back compared to the other Oppo Reno 5 series. On the front, it will feature a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera along with a chunky chin at the bottom.

The device will feature a quad-camera setup on the back inside of a rectangular module. According to a report by GSMArena, the primary sensor used will have a 48-megapixel resolution.

According to the teaser webpage, the device will feature a 4,310mAh battery, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, AI colour portrait mode and dual-view video mode.

The photos of the phone show that it will come with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It is said that the Oppo Reno 5F could be a toned-down version of the Oppo Reno 5 4G, which launched in China back in December. The device features the same battery but with support for slower charging compared to the 50W fast charging on the Oppo Reno 5 4G. Also, the rear design is a bit different.