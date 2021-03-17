Oppo Reno 5F with 8GB RAM launched: Price, specifications

Oppo has launched its new mid-range Reno 5F smartphone in Kenya. To recall, the company had showcased a glimpse of the device at the Reno 5 launch in Kenya last month, however, it did not reveal any specifications of the device at the time. The device comes with features like the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back, a 4,310mAh battery and more. Here we will be taking a look at everything the new Oppo Reno 5F has to offer. Also Read - More foldable phones coming in 2021, Oppo could be next to join the bandwagon

Oppo Reno 5F: Price

Oppo Reno 5F is priced at Kenyan Shilling 31,499 (approximately Rs 20,800) for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device is already available on sale via online stores in the country and is available in Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black colour options. Also Read - Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite launched: Everything you need to know

The company has not revealed if and when the device will be made available in other international markets including India. Also Read - Oppo F19 to launch soon; company teases at F19 Pro series launch

Oppo Reno 5F: Specifications

Oppo Reno 5F sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2400×1080 pixel resolution. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology.

The device features a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide range lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel sensor to take selfies. For security, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and support for facial recognition using the front camera module.

Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.