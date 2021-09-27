Oppo F19s Special Edition, Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition, and Enco Buds Blue are set to launch in India today at #ASKOPPO Festive Launch Show event. The Oppo launch event will begin at 3 PM IST. Here we will take a look at how to watch the virtual event online, specifications, price, and other details about the upcoming devices. Also Read - Phones launching in India this week: Vivo X70 series, Mi 11 Lite NE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, and more

How to watch the livestream

The Oppo launch event will take place today at 3 PM IST. During the event, the company will launch the Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, F19s Special Edition, and the Enco Buds Blue. The event will livestream via the company's official YouTube channel, Facebook page, Twitter, and Instagram. We have also embedded the livestream link below for easy access.

Also Read - iQOO Z5 5G launched globally, slated to launch in India on September 27

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition will feature the Majestic Gold colourway. It will come with similar specifications to the vanilla variant of the Reno 6 Pro 5G including the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 65W SuperVOOC flash charging, and ColorOS 11.3. You can read our review of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G here.

Oppo F19s Special Edition

The Oppo F19s Special Edition will feature a new AG design with a smooth fingerprint-resistant surface. As per the company, the upcoming smartphone will provide users with a good in-hand feel and an ergonomic design. The device will come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W flash-charging technology.

Oppo Enco Buds Blue

According to the company, the Oppo Enco Buds Blue will provide “high-quality concert-like audio.” The truly wireless earbuds will offer around 24-hour battery life. The Oppo Enco Buds Blue is said to feature AI-based call noise-cancellation technology.