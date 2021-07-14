comscore Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro 5G launch in India, new colour for Enco X earbuds
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro 5G launch in India, new colour for Enco X earbuds
News

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro 5G launch in India, new colour for Enco X earbuds

Mobiles

Oppo has launched the Reno 6 series in India along with a new colour variant for the Enco X premium earbuds. Here are all details.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

Just six months after launching the Reno 5 Pro, Oppo has launched the Reno 6 series in India. This time, there are two models across different price points with varying specs and design. Oppo has also announced an updated Enco X earbud as well as an updated Oppo Watch model at the event. The new phones start shipping from July 20. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6 Pro vs OnePlus 9R after review comparison: Which Oppo phone works better?

Before we head into the features, here’s a quick glance at the prices. The Reno 6 Pro comes in only a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and costs Rs 39,990. This one will be available from July 20. The Reno 6 comes in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, costing Rs 29,990 and will go on sale from July 29. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G photo gallery: Reno Glow design, fast 5G chip and more

The Oppo Enco X also gets a revised price of Rs 8,990 for the blue variant while the 41mm Oppo Watch will cost Rs 12,990. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: Fast and Flamboyant

Oppo Reno 6 features and specs

Oppo Reno 6

The Reno 6 comes across as the cheaper of the two models and goes for a new bolder design inspired by the iPhone 12 series. The phone has flat rails, a flat display and a flat rear. The display itself measures 6.4-inches and uses a Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Oppo debuts the Dimensity 900 chipset in India with Reno 6. The Indian version comes with only 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. When it comes to the cameras, the rea setup consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The selfie camera uses a 32-megapixel sensor. For keeping it alive, the phone features a 4300mAh battery and relies on a 65W fast charging solution for top-ups.

Reno 6 Pro features

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

The Reno 6 Pro comes in the same segment as the OnePlus 9R, iQOO 7 Legend and the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro. For that price, the Reno 6 Pro gets the flamboyant curved edge 6.5-inch display that uses a Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. For the Pro variant, Oppo is using the highest-end MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, which is the same chip powering the Realme X7 Max. The chip supports 5G connectivity on both SIM card slots.

 

The rear cameras don’t differ much from the vanilla model. The main camera gets a 64-megapixel sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and the 2-megapixel macro camera. The fourth camera comes in the form of a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stays the same using a 32-megapixel sensor. Oppo gives a slightly bigger battery at 4500mAh capacity and it uses the same 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging solution.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 14, 2021 3:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 14, 2021 6:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme MagDart leaks: Is it an Apple MagSafe alternative from Realme?

OnePlus reveals the Nord 2 design: A OnePlus 9R look is it?

Poco M3 price hike: Two variants now cost more in offline, online markets

Xiaomi takes a leap to become second largest smartphone maker globally, takes Apple's spot

Amazfit launches Zepp Z smartwatch under premium Zepp brand

Oppo Reno 6 Pro vs OnePlus 9R after review comparison

Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch soon: Everything we need to know

GTA Online: Top 5 fastest cars

OnePlus Nord 2: 5 things OnePlus confirms about the upcoming Nord

Top 5 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans: Unlimited data, calling benefits, OTT platforms and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 6 Pro vs OnePlus 9R after review comparison

Features

Oppo Reno 6 Pro vs OnePlus 9R after review comparison
Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro 5G launch in India, new colour for Enco X earbuds

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro 5G launch in India, new colour for Enco X earbuds
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: Fast and Flamboyant

Reviews

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: Fast and Flamboyant
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook Messenger पर आएगा साउंड इमोजी फीचर, अब Emoji बोलकर बताएगा आपके दिल का हाल

BGMI India Series खेलने के लिए इस तरह मिलेगा Platinum मेंबरशिप, जानें पूरा तरीका

Free Fire Redeem Codes का यूज इंडियन सर्वर पर कैसे करें? जानें पूरी डिटेल

Free Fire में Gun Skins और Emotes को Free कैसे पाएं, धांसू हो जाएगी आपकी गेमिंग

OnePlus ने अपने कई Smart TV के दाम बढ़ाए, कीमतों में हुआ 7000 रुपये तक का इजाफा

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?

Reviews

Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: For the glorious purpose of glowing

Reviews

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: For the glorious purpose of glowing
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite review
Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch soon: Everything we need to know

Features

Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch soon: Everything we need to know

News

Realme MagDart leaks: Is it an Apple MagSafe alternative from Realme?
Mobiles
Realme MagDart leaks: Is it an Apple MagSafe alternative from Realme?
OnePlus reveals the Nord 2 design: A OnePlus 9R look is it?

News

OnePlus reveals the Nord 2 design: A OnePlus 9R look is it?
Poco M3 price hike: Two variants now cost more in offline, online markets

Deals

Poco M3 price hike: Two variants now cost more in offline, online markets
Xiaomi takes a leap to become second largest smartphone maker globally, takes Apple's spot

News

Xiaomi takes a leap to become second largest smartphone maker globally, takes Apple's spot
Amazfit launches Zepp Z smartwatch under premium Zepp brand

Wearables

Amazfit launches Zepp Z smartwatch under premium Zepp brand

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers