Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro 5G launch in India, new colour for Enco X earbuds

Just six months after launching the Reno 5 Pro, Oppo has launched the Reno 6 series in India. This time, there are two models across different price points with varying specs and design. Oppo has also announced an updated Enco X earbud as well as an updated Oppo Watch model at the event. The new phones start shipping from July 20.

Before we head into the features, here's a quick glance at the prices. The Reno 6 Pro comes in only a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and costs Rs 39,990. This one will be available from July 20. The Reno 6 comes in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, costing Rs 29,990 and will go on sale from July 29.

The Oppo Enco X also gets a revised price of Rs 8,990 for the blue variant while the 41mm Oppo Watch will cost Rs 12,990.

Oppo Reno 6 features and specs

The Reno 6 comes across as the cheaper of the two models and goes for a new bolder design inspired by the iPhone 12 series. The phone has flat rails, a flat display and a flat rear. The display itself measures 6.4-inches and uses a Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Oppo debuts the Dimensity 900 chipset in India with Reno 6. The Indian version comes with only 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. When it comes to the cameras, the rea setup consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The selfie camera uses a 32-megapixel sensor. For keeping it alive, the phone features a 4300mAh battery and relies on a 65W fast charging solution for top-ups.

Reno 6 Pro features

The Reno 6 Pro comes in the same segment as the OnePlus 9R, iQOO 7 Legend and the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro. For that price, the Reno 6 Pro gets the flamboyant curved edge 6.5-inch display that uses a Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. For the Pro variant, Oppo is using the highest-end MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, which is the same chip powering the Realme X7 Max. The chip supports 5G connectivity on both SIM card slots.

The rear cameras don’t differ much from the vanilla model. The main camera gets a 64-megapixel sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and the 2-megapixel macro camera. The fourth camera comes in the form of a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stays the same using a 32-megapixel sensor. Oppo gives a slightly bigger battery at 4500mAh capacity and it uses the same 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging solution.