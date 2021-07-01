Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro to launch on July 14: Everything you need to know

Oppo Reno 6 series was originally launched in China back in back in May. The company has now revealed that it will be launching the Reno 6 and the Reno 6 Pro 5G smartphones in the country on July 14. Both the devices will be made available in the country via Flipkart. The company has not revealed launch details for the Reno 6 Pro+ in the country as of now. Also Read - After Xiaomi, now Oppo releases update to provide people with extended RAM

Oppo Reno 6: Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 11 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. Also Read - Shadow Fight Arena PvP tips and tricks: How to beat your opponent in seconds

The Reno 6 sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. Also Read - Vivo S10 with Dimensity 1100 SoC, 108MP camera could launch in July

Oppo Reno 6 Pro: Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 Pro sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 11 skin on top. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.