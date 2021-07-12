The Reno 6 series is launching later this week and the flagship model, the Reno 6 Pro, will rely on the Dimensity 1200 chip. However, it is the lesser Reno 6 that will debut a new MediaTek chip in India. The vanilla Reno 6 will launch with the Dimensity 900 chip, reveals Oppo ahead of the launch. Oppo will also announce a new colour variant for the Enco X earbuds. Also Read - Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

The Reno 6 is expected to be the more affordable of the two Reno 6 series models scheduled to launch this year. This phone gets a bold new design inspired by the iPhone 12 series and the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The Reno 6 Pro has already been confirmed to get the Dimensity 1200 chip. Sadly, Oppo stays mum on the Reno 6 Pro+ that gets better cameras and a Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Reno 6 debuts Dimensity 900 chip

The Dimensity 900 is a 6nm chip that comes across an upgrade over the Dimensity 800 chip. Benchmark platforms rank its performance right above the Snapdragon 768G but lesser than the Snapdragon 780G. Hence, you can expect great midrange performance with enhancements on gaming.

On the Reno 6 5G, this chip will power a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. A 4300mAh battery keeps the device alive while Oppo’s tried-and-tested 65W SuperVOOC charging is present here for a quick top-up.

There’s a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera relies on a 32-megapixel sensor sitting inside a small hole cutout.

New colour for the Enco X

Back in January 2021, Oppo unveiled the Enco X TWS earbuds along with the Reno 5 Pro 5G. Oppo is now launching a new blue colour variant of the same in the market. This will join the white and black variants that are already on sale. The Enco X costs Rs 9,990 and left us impressed with its Dynaudio tuned sound and strong ANC.