Oppo Reno 6Z powered by Dimensity 800U launched: Price, specifications

Oppo has silently launched its Reno 6Z smartphone in Thailand. The device acts as a successor to the Oppo Reno 5Z, and an addition to the Reno 6 series, which already includes the standard Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+. Key features of the Oppo Reno 6Z include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 64-megapixel primary rear camera and a 4,310mAh battery. Also Read - Oppo A16 launched with a big 5000mAh battery, price set around Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 6Z: Price in India

Oppo Reno 6Z is priced at Vietnamese Dong 9,490,000 (approximately Rs 30,990) for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will be made available later this month in Aurora and Stellar Black colour options. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6 Pro to go on sale from July 20: All you need to know about it

The company has not revealed availability details for the device in any other international markets including India. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6 Pro vs OnePlus 9R after review comparison: Which Oppo phone works better?

Reno 6Z: Specifications

Oppo Reno 6Z sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The device also comes with 5GB of expandable virtual RAM. It runs Google‘s Android 11 operating system with the company’s ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology.

Coming to the optics, Reno 6Z sports a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and a USB Type-C port.