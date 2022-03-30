comscore Oppo Reno 7 4G with Snapdragon 680 SoC, triple camera launched
Oppo Reno 7 4G with Snapdragon 680 SoC, triple camera launched

Oppo Reno 7 4G with 90Hz AMOLED display, up to 8GB RAM, and 33W fast charging support launched for a price under Rs 30,000.

Oppo Reno 7 4G has been quietly unveiled in Indonesia on Wednesday. The 4G variant of the Reno 7 series offers a 90Hz AMOLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, and triple rear camera setup among other features. Also Read - Oppo Find X5 Pro in pics: An unattainable beauty

Oppo Reno 7 4G price, availability

Oppo Reno 7 4G is listed at IDR 5,199,000 (roughly Rs 27,420) on Oppo’s Indonesian website. As per the brand, the pre-ordered devices will begin shipping on April 2. Consumers pre-ordering the phone will get the chance to grab a Digisound Bluetooth speaker and an Oppo Watch at a discounted price. The pre-order option is up in the country till April 1. The new Oppo Reno 7 4G model comes in two colour options — Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange. Also Read - Oppo A96, Oppo A76 with fast charging support, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

Oppo Reno 7 4G specifications

The new Oppo Reno series smartphone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. The panel has up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. For security, the phone gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 11. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. Also Read - Oppo A16e launched in India with 6.52-inch display, Mediatek Helio P22 Soc

In terms of photography, Oppo Reno 7 4G gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel micro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone offers a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

As for backup, the phone ships with a 4,500mAh battery with a 33W SuperVOOC fast charging solution. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, optical sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, and proximity sensor. As for dimensions, the phone measures 159.9×73.2×7.49mm and weighs 175 grams.

Published Date: March 30, 2022 2:01 PM IST
  • Published Date: March 30, 2022 2:01 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Ola और Okinawa के बाद Pure EV इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर में लगी आग, हफ्ते भर में यह चौथा हादसा

5 अप्रैल से मंहगे हो जाएंगी Hero MotoCorp की बाइक और स्कूटर्स, कीमत में होगा इजाफा

Oppo F21 Pro सीरीज भारत में 12 अप्रैल को होगी लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

पैरेंट्स हो जाएं सावधान! सोशल मीडिया बच्चों को बना रहा दिमागी बीमार

फ्री फायर मैक्स में फ्री पेट जीतने का मौका, जानें कैसे करना है क्लेम

