Oppo Reno 7 4G with Snapdragon 680 SoC, triple camera launched

Oppo Reno 7 4G has been quietly unveiled in Indonesia on Wednesday. The 4G variant of the Reno 7 series offers a 90Hz AMOLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, and triple rear camera setup among other features.

Oppo Reno 7 4G price, availability

Oppo Reno 7 4G is listed at IDR 5,199,000 (roughly Rs 27,420) on Oppo's Indonesian website. As per the brand, the pre-ordered devices will begin shipping on April 2. Consumers pre-ordering the phone will get the chance to grab a Digisound Bluetooth speaker and an Oppo Watch at a discounted price. The pre-order option is up in the country till April 1. The new Oppo Reno 7 4G model comes in two colour options — Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange.

Oppo Reno 7 4G specifications

The new Oppo Reno series smartphone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. The panel has up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. For security, the phone gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 11. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage.

In terms of photography, Oppo Reno 7 4G gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel micro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone offers a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

As for backup, the phone ships with a 4,500mAh battery with a 33W SuperVOOC fast charging solution. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, optical sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, and proximity sensor. As for dimensions, the phone measures 159.9×73.2×7.49mm and weighs 175 grams.