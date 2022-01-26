comscore Oppo Reno 7 5G, expected to be Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G, pricing leaked online
Oppo Reno 7 5G India pricing leaked online ahead of the official launch

Oppo Reno 7 5G is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Oppo has announced to launch its Reno 7 series in India on February 4. The smartphone series is expected to include Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G. Ahead of the launch, the India pricing of Oppo Reno 7 has been leaked online. The leak further reveals Reno 7 5G is expected to be the rebranded version of Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G that debuted in China last year. Also Read - Oppo launches new Reno 7 5G New Year Edition phone with a Tiger etched on the back

As per a report by PassionateGeekz, Oppo Reno 7 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 31,490 in India. This will be an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The report adds that this price was revealed by an e-commerce platform, however, the name of the e-commerce platform was not disclosed. Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G with AMOLED display, triple cameras launched

The report further reveals that the upcoming Oppo Reno 7 5G is likely to be the rebranded version of Reno 7 SE 5G. This smartphone is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G expected specifications

The Reno 7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It equips a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. For taking photos, the phone offers a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 7 5G expected specifications

Oppo Reno 7 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The camera configurations are the same as the Pro model. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.

  • Published Date: January 26, 2022 11:11 AM IST

