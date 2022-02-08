Oppo recently launched its Oppo Reno 7 series that includes Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G in India. The highlights of the newly launched series include a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging, a 32-megapixel front-facing camera and a triple rear camera setup. Both the handsets run on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G went on its first sale in India last night and is now available for purchase in India. Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G with AMOLED display, triple cameras launched

Achieving yet another milestone with the industry-leading camera capabilities in #OPPOReno7Series, this review is truly special for us.

OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G goes on sale tomorrow. #ThePortraitExpert

Pre-order now: https://t.co/dxK7nUeISC pic.twitter.com/RWn6L5l7Q3 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) February 7, 2022

Oppo Reno 7 series price in India, availability sale offers

Oppo Reno 7 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 for the sole 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone comes in two colour options — Startrails Blue and Starlight Black.

The smartphone is now available for purchase on Flipkart.

As for the sale offers, customers can avail of no-cost EMI up to 6 months and a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank, Standard Chartered, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda cards and a 5 percent instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Credit Cards/ Debit Cards/ Credit Card EMI. Buyers can also get up to Rs 4,000 additional exchange bonus in exchange for their old device.

As part of the introductory offer, customers can get Oppo M32 neckband at Rs 1,399. “Loyal Oppo users” can also get Complete Damage Protection for 180 days. This covers accidental damage, water damage or any other type of damage. The offer can be easily availed using Oppo’s My Oppo’s application.

Oppo Premium Service- exclusive for Oppo Reno users, offers Easy EMI option during repair of the phones. Along with this Reno, users can avail of free pick up and drop service, 24/7 hotline support and free screen guard and back cover.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G specifications

The Reno 7 Pro 5G comes packed with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90hz screen refresh rate, and up to a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is backed by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top.

In terms of camera specs, the smartphone includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G includes a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 camera sensor for selfies and video calls.