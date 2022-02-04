comscore Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro 5G Launch in India today at 12PM: Livestream details, specs, price
Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro launching in India today: Sleek design, MediaTek processor, and more

Oppo Reno 7 series will launch in India today at 12PM IST. Check out the expected specs, price and all other details here.

Oppo Reno 7 series is all set to launch in India today during a virtual event. The launch event will be streamed on Oppo’s official website, YouTube, and social media channels. The Chinese tech giant is also said to launch the Oppo Watch Free smartwatch today. The online launch event will begin at 12 PM IST today, February 4. Also Read - Upcoming mid-range smartphone launches in India for February 2022: Oppo Reno 7 to Realme 9 Pro series

Under the smartphone series, the company will unveil two smartphones — the Oppo Reno 7 5G and the Reno 7 Pro 5G. The upcoming smartphones as well as the smartwatch will be available on Flipkart.com, the company previously teased. The sale date isn’t official yet. Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 Pro confirmed to get MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max chipset, 12GB RAM ahead of India launch

Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed that the Oppo Reno 7 series will come with a MediaTek processor, sleek design, top-notch camera features and much more. To recall, the Oppo Reno 7 series was launched in China last year and the same model with similar specifications are expected to hit the Indian market today. Also Read - Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro specs and price in India

With just a few hours to go for the Oppo Reno 7 series and Oppo Watch Free smartwatch to launch in India, let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the upcoming devices so far, there’s not much.

-The Oppo Reno 7 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. There could be more variants as well. More details will be revealed at the online launch event today.

-The vanilla model is said to include a triple rear camera system with a primary 64-megapixel image sensor. Other camera specifications haven’t been revealed yet.

-The Oppo Reno 7 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM. There could be more variants as well.

-The Pro model is said to come with the world’s “most sensitive front image sensor”, which will be the Sony IMX709 sensor with a 32-megapixel resolution. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is also said to include a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary rear camera.

The official price of the Oppo Reno 7 and the Oppo Reno 7 Pro is unknown for the time being. Leaks and reports suggest that the Oppo Reno 7 will start at around Rs 29,990 while the Reno 7 Pro will start at a price tag of Rs Rs 39,990.

  • Published Date: February 4, 2022 9:35 AM IST

