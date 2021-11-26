comscore Oppo Reno 7 series with AMOLED display, triple cameras launched: Price, features
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G with AMOLED display, triple cameras launched
News

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G with AMOLED display, triple cameras launched

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G launched with AMOLED display, triple cameras, fast charging support starting at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,500).

Oppo Reno 7 series launched

Oppo Reno 7 series marked its official debut on Thursday. The new lineup Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE 5G. Oppo has implemented punch-hole AMOLED displays on the latest Reno smartphones. The Chinese brand showcased Oppo Enco Free 2i TWS earbuds at its virtual event.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G price

Starting with the base model the Oppo Reno 7 is priced at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,500) for the 8GB/128GB storage variant, CNY 2,999 (around Rs 35,000) for the 8GB/256GB storage version and CNY 3,699 (around Rs 38,500) for the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

As for the Pro variant, the base 8GB/256GB storage model costs CNY 3,699 (around Rs 43,200), while the top-of-the-line model with 12GB/256GB storage carries a price tag of CNY 3,999 (around Rs 46,700). The toned-down version of the Oppo Reno 7 series, the Oppo Reno 7 SE is priced at CNY 2,199 (around Rs 25,700) for the 8GB/128GB, and CNY 2,399 (around Rs 28,000) for the 8GB/256GB storage version.

Both Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G will be released in China on December 3, while the Oppo Reno 7 SE will go on sale from December 17. The new Oppo phones will be available in Morning Gold, Star Rain Wish, and Starry Night Black colour options.

Oppo Reno 7 5G specs

The new Oppo Reno 7 5G sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM. On the camera front, the phone offers a triple camera setup housing a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The punch-hole cutout accommodates a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor for shooting selfies and making video calls.

Oppo Reno 7 series

The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 60W Flash Charge fast charging support. All three phones run Android 11 with ColorOS 12 skin on top. For biometrics, the Oppo Reno 7 5G gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood sits an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM. It offers a triple rear camera setup having a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 shooter. The phone gets a similar battery capacity as the vanilla model, except it comes with 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 7 series

Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G

As for the toned-down variant, Reno 7 SE 5G gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone equips a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. Like its siblings, it gets a triple camera system with different configurations- a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies, Oppo has added a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Alongside the new Oppo Reno phones, the brand has introduced a new TWS earbuds Oppo Enco Free 2i with ANC, up to 30 hours playback on a single charge priced at CNY 499 (around Rs 5,800).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 26, 2021 1:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Greta Electric Scooters launches 4 new vehicles with starting price of Rs 60,000
Electric Vehicle
Greta Electric Scooters launches 4 new vehicles with starting price of Rs 60,000
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G with AMOLED display, triple cameras launched

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G with AMOLED display, triple cameras launched

Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Deals

Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus

News

Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus

Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good

News

Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Greta Electric Scooters launches 4 new vehicles with starting price of Rs 60,000

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G with AMOLED display, triple cameras launched

Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus

Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Top 5 55inch Smart TVS under 50,000

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G with AMOLED display, triple cameras launched

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G with AMOLED display, triple cameras launched

हिंदी समाचार

BMW ने की भारत के लिए बड़ी प्लानिंग, लॉन्च करेगी तीन इलेक्ट्रिक कार

Free Fire Max में Chrono और Skyler की तरह ये 5 कैरेक्टर भी हैं धमाकेदार, गेम जीतने में करेंगे आपकी मदद

फ्री फायर के आक्रमक प्लेयर्स के लिए 5 सबसे बेस्ट Gun Combo

Samsung ने दी Redmi-Realme को टक्कर, बजट रेंज में लाया 48MP कैमरे और 5000mAh बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन

Free Fire में धांसू स्किन समेत मिल रहे कई रिवॉर्ड्स, जानिए फ्री में पाने का तरीका

Latest Videos

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones to be Launched in India | BGR India

News

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones to be Launched in India | BGR India
moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed

News

moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed
JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6,499 | Know all specs and features

News

JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6,499 | Know all specs and features
Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features

News

Greta Electric Scooters launches 4 new vehicles with starting price of Rs 60,000
Electric Vehicle
Greta Electric Scooters launches 4 new vehicles with starting price of Rs 60,000
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G with AMOLED display, triple cameras launched

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G with AMOLED display, triple cameras launched
Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Deals

Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more
Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus

News

Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus
Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good

News

Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers