Oppo Reno 7 series marked its official debut on Thursday. The new lineup Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE 5G. Oppo has implemented punch-hole AMOLED displays on the latest Reno smartphones. The Chinese brand showcased Oppo Enco Free 2i TWS earbuds at its virtual event.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G price

Starting with the base model the Oppo Reno 7 is priced at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,500) for the 8GB/128GB storage variant, CNY 2,999 (around Rs 35,000) for the 8GB/256GB storage version and CNY 3,699 (around Rs 38,500) for the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

As for the Pro variant, the base 8GB/256GB storage model costs CNY 3,699 (around Rs 43,200), while the top-of-the-line model with 12GB/256GB storage carries a price tag of CNY 3,999 (around Rs 46,700). The toned-down version of the Oppo Reno 7 series, the Oppo Reno 7 SE is priced at CNY 2,199 (around Rs 25,700) for the 8GB/128GB, and CNY 2,399 (around Rs 28,000) for the 8GB/256GB storage version.

Both Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G will be released in China on December 3, while the Oppo Reno 7 SE will go on sale from December 17. The new Oppo phones will be available in Morning Gold, Star Rain Wish, and Starry Night Black colour options.

Oppo Reno 7 5G specs

The new Oppo Reno 7 5G sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM. On the camera front, the phone offers a triple camera setup housing a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The punch-hole cutout accommodates a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor for shooting selfies and making video calls.

The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 60W Flash Charge fast charging support. All three phones run Android 11 with ColorOS 12 skin on top. For biometrics, the Oppo Reno 7 5G gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood sits an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM. It offers a triple rear camera setup having a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 shooter. The phone gets a similar battery capacity as the vanilla model, except it comes with 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G

As for the toned-down variant, Reno 7 SE 5G gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone equips a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. Like its siblings, it gets a triple camera system with different configurations- a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies, Oppo has added a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Alongside the new Oppo Reno phones, the brand has introduced a new TWS earbuds Oppo Enco Free 2i with ANC, up to 30 hours playback on a single charge priced at CNY 499 (around Rs 5,800).