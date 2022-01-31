Oppo Reno 7 Pro confirmed to get MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max chipset, 12GB RAM ahead of India launch

Oppo Reno 7 series is set to launch in India this week and the Chinese brand has just revealed key details of the Pro model. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is confirmed to get MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 Max chipset. Also Read - Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?

Oppo claims that for its flagship smartphone, it has collaborated with the chipmaker to customise the Dimensity 1200 chipset. "The upgraded SoC born out of this collaboration is called the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX. The work put in by OPPO has resulted in an enhanced display, better imaging capabilities, and clearer videos when compared to the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in the Reno6 Pro," Oppo mentioned in a press statement.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro key specs revealed ahead of India launch

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX has 3GHz Arm Cortex-A78 architecture and is claimed to achieve up to 5100Mbps peak downlink and 700Mbps uplink speeds. With MediaTek's Open Resource Architecture, Oppo has managed to incorporate AI Deblur technology into the silicon which will result in sharpening faces in portraits, as per the company. Oppo Reno 7 Pro will also get AI-PQ (picture quality) feature that basically enhances colour and contrast in HD videos.

“MediaTek has been at the forefront of innovation for 5G smartphone SoCs. The Dimensity series of SoCs has been evolving constantly to deliver the best-in-class 5G experience to customers across demographics and impart the benefits of technology advancements to the cross-section of society. The latest MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX is an extension of this vision, and the collaboration with OPPO, our long-term associate, is a major step in extending the benefits of our advanced MediaTek Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture platform to the smartphone users who are in search of unique, incredible, all-around smartphone experiences,” Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India said. “This smartphone is the ideal companion, boasting amazing processor speeds, snappier app responses, longer battery life, and incredible camera and videography features,” he added.

Talking about Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, the phone will feature an X-Axis Linear Motor that delivers varying levels of vibration feedback for an immersive gaming experience. It will also incorporate the in-house RAM Expansion technology that utilises additional RAM from storage capacity to smoothen functionality in demanding conditions. The new Reno 7 series is confirmed to get at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphones will run the all-new ColorOS 12 based Android OS.

To recall Oppo Reno 7 series made its official debut in China for a price starting at 2,699 Yuan (around Rs 31,800) for the base variant. The 12GB RAM was launched for 2,999 Yuan (around Rs 35,100). Whether Oppo brings the devices at a similar price line in India remains to be seen.