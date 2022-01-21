comscore Oppo Reno 7 Pro key details revealed, will offer advanced camera feature
Oppo Reno 7 Pro key details revealed, will offer advanced camera feature

Oppo Reno 7 series confirmed to launch in India soon, the devices will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G has been confirmed to launch soon in India. While the brand revealed the phone to be available on e-retail site Flipkart, Oppo gave away a few details on the optics front as well. Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 series India launch teased, will be available on Flipkart

As per the company, the upcoming premium Oppo phone will get the “Sony IMX709 Ultra-Sensing Sensor” and the flagship Sony IMX766 Sensor” that we have seen on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Oppo claims that it will be the company’s first to sport a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor on the front. At the back, it will house a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. Also Read - Oppo A16K, a watered down version of Oppo A16 launched in India: Price, specifications

The front camera’s sensor is 60 percent more sensitive to light and will reduce noise by 30 percent when compared to traditional RGB sensors. Oppo cites that the front camera will automatically switch from 85-degree to a 90-degree angle when it detects more than two people in the frame. As for the rear camera, a ‘Bokeh Flare Portrait video’ feature will accurately identify the human subject in any complex background and separate them from a blurred complete with soft-light lens flares, as per Oppo. Also Read - Allahabad HC stays case against Oppo India Manager and Director in alleged mobile explosion case

To recall, the Oppo Reno 7 series was introduced in China last year. The series includes the vanilla Oppo Reno 7, and Oppo Reno 7 Pro smartphone.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specs

The Reno 7 Pro 5G offers a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood sits a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging technology. For security, it offers an in-display fingerprint reader. As mentioned earlier, the new Oppo Reno series will be sold online via Flipkart.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2022 1:40 PM IST

