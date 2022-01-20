comscore Oppo Reno 7 series India launch teased, will be available on Flipkart
Oppo Reno 7 series India launch teased, will be available on Flipkart

Oppo Reno 7 series that include the Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 7SE 5G, are set to launch in India soon.

Oppo Reno 7 series is set to launch in India soon. Oppo has confirmed the new lineup- Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 7SE 5G, to be available for purchase via Flipkart. The smartphones were introduced in China last year alongside a few special editions. Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 series to launch globally on November 25: Everything you need to know

Oppo India in a tweet said that the Oppo Reno 7 series will debut in the country, and confirmed via a microsite that the phone will get “World’s first Sony IMX709 Ultra-Sensing Sensor,” which has been customised by the brand, and a 1/1.56-inch “Flagship Sony IMX766 Sensor.” Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 1200 SoC, Reno 7 design leaked

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

As per reports, the vanilla model Oppo Reno 7 5G is tipped to fall between Rs 28,000 to Rs 31,000 price bracket. Meanwhile, the Reno 7 Pro 5G price could fall between Rs 41,000 and Rs 43,000. To recall, the Chinese brand showcased a few special editions of the series that include- Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition in Red Colour, and the Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition. Whether Oppo brings these models to India remains to be seen.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specs

The Reno 7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It equips a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. For taking photos, the phone offers a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 7 specs

Oppo Reno 7 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The camera configurations are the same as the Pro model. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 2:11 PM IST

