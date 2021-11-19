The Oppo Reno 7 series is expected to arrive soon as the Oppo Reno 7 Pro is spotted on the benchmarking site Geekbench including several essential specifications of the phone. As per reports, the series will include Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and Oppo Reno 7 SE.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro was spotted on Geekbench by MySmartPrice with the model’s name Oppo PFMD00. The Oppo Reno7 Pro has scored 828 in the single-core test and 2,547 in the multi-core test. Furthermore, the Geekbench listing suggests that the Oppo Reno 7 Pro will boot Android 11 out of the box.

The listing suggests that under the hood, the tech giant could give an octa-core processor called MT6893Z_B/CZA, a codename for MediaTek Dimensity 1200 with a top clock speed of 3.00 GHz. The upcoming smartphone has been shown equipped with 8 GB RAM on Geekbench. However, it cannot be denied that the Oppo will launch this new smartphone in more than one variant including 12 GB RAM.

Talking about the design of OPPO Reno7, the back appears to be made of frosted glass. The camera housing has room for 4 lenses and an LED flash. In addition, there was an antenna lining the bottom left of the device’s chassis, which could mean that the Oppo Reno 7 will come with a metal frame. Lastly, all three devices in the OPPO Reno7 series are likely to get AMOLED screens.

price (expected)

As per recent leaks, the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 could be priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for an 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Whereas the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is said to cost CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,800).

Oppo Reno 7 Pro’s 8GB + 256GB storage model is said to retail for CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,300) and the 12GB + 256GB storage could cost CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,200). However, the top-of-line model 12GB + 512GB variant could cost CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs.62,000).

The Oppo Reno 7 SE may come with a price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,600) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage while the 12GB + 256GB storage option could cost CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100).

Specifications

The alleged Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro could launch with the classic Kodak camera design. It will have Sony IMX766 50-megapixel sensor followed by a 13-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. There will also be a 3-megapixel microscope camera. At the front, both smartphones are expected to have a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. Both smartphones are said to come with 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED displays with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution.

As per reports, Oppo Reno 7 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, coupled with 8GB or 12GB RAM options and 256GB of onboard storage. However, the Pro model is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. As per leaks, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro will come in three RAM + storage configurations — 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.