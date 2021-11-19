comscore Oppo Reno 7 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 1200 SoC: Launch date, price, specs, features, camera
News

Oppo Reno 7 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 1200 SoC, Reno 7 design leaked

Mobiles

The listing suggests that under the hood, the upcoming Reno 7 lineup will be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Oppo Reno 7 Pro has been shown equipped with 8 GB RAM on Geekbench.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro

Representational Image

The Oppo Reno 7 series is expected to arrive soon as the Oppo Reno 7 Pro is spotted on the benchmarking site Geekbench including several essential specifications of the phone. As per reports, the series will include Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and Oppo Reno 7 SE.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro was spotted on Geekbench by MySmartPrice with the model’s name Oppo PFMD00. The Oppo Reno7 Pro has scored 828 in the single-core test and 2,547 in the multi-core test. Furthermore, the Geekbench listing suggests that the Oppo Reno 7 Pro will boot Android 11 out of the box.

The listing suggests that under the hood, the tech giant could give an octa-core processor called MT6893Z_B/CZA, a codename for MediaTek Dimensity 1200 with a top clock speed of 3.00 GHz. The upcoming smartphone has been shown equipped with 8 GB RAM on Geekbench. However, it cannot be denied that the Oppo will launch this new smartphone in more than one variant including 12 GB RAM.

Image source: Geekbench

Talking about the design of OPPO Reno7, the back appears to be made of frosted glass. The camera housing has room for 4 lenses and an LED flash. In addition, there was an antenna lining the bottom left of the device’s chassis, which could mean that the Oppo Reno 7 will come with a metal frame. Lastly, all three devices in the OPPO Reno7 series are likely to get AMOLED screens.

Image source: Twitter

price (expected)

As per recent leaks, the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 could be priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for an 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Whereas the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is said to cost CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,800).

Oppo Reno 7 Pro’s 8GB + 256GB storage model is said to retail for CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,300) and the 12GB + 256GB storage could cost CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,200). However, the top-of-line model 12GB + 512GB variant could cost CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs.62,000).

The Oppo Reno 7 SE may come with a price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,600) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage while the 12GB + 256GB storage option could cost CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100).

Specifications

The alleged Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro could launch with the classic Kodak camera design. It will have Sony IMX766 50-megapixel sensor followed by a 13-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. There will also be a 3-megapixel microscope camera. At the front, both smartphones are expected to have a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. Both smartphones are said to come with 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED displays with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution.

As per reports, Oppo Reno 7 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, coupled with 8GB or 12GB RAM options and 256GB of onboard storage. However, the Pro model is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. As per leaks, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro will come in three RAM + storage configurations — 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.

  • Published Date: November 19, 2021 11:42 AM IST

