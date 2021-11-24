Oppo Reno 7 series will be announced globally on Thursday, November 25. The Chinese brand is expected to bring three smartphones under its new Reno series that include- Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and Oppo Reno 7 SE. Also Read - Oppo Enco Free2i TWS earbuds to launch on November 25 along with Reno 7 series

While the launch is a couple of hours away, the rumour mill has churned some interesting details around the new Oppo Reno series. Popular tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has revealed the entire specs sheet of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 smartphone. Moreover, teasers around the new Oppo smartphones have dropped the hint on ‘cat-eye lens’ camera that the company is said to be co-develop with Sony over three years. Recent teasers confirm the Oppo Reno 7 series to include a Sony IMX709 sensor with the Pro model having a unique pulsating light around the edges of the camera module to alert notifications. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Reno 7 lineup. Also Read - OnePlus RT Amazon ad shows up in Google search results: Launch soon?

Oppo Reno 7 specs (rumoured)

Starting with the vanilla model, tipster Evan Blass suggest that the Oppo Reno 7 might get a 6.43-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness of 600 nits. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

The phone could ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and arrive in three configurations- 8GB/128GB storage, 8GB/256GB storage, and 12GB/256GB storage. On the camera front, the device may have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor put in a rectangular-shaped module. For selfies, it might have a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor. The phone is likely to get a backup of 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specs (rumoured)

Moving to the Pro variant, the tipster reveals the following details. The new Oppo Reno 7 Pro may feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 920nits peak brightness. The device could gauge power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max SoC. Unlike the standard model, the Pro version is said to come in two configurations- 8GB/256GB storage and 12GB/256GB storage.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro may offer a triple camera setup comprising of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Upfront, the phone is tipped to equip a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 camera. The battery capacity is similar to that of the regular version.

Oppo Reno 7 SE specs (rumoured)

Besides the vanilla and Pro model, Oppo is expected to bring a toned-down version, the Oppo Reno 7 SE for the users. The phone allegedly appeared on TENAA listing and Weibo as well. The phone is listed with the model number PFCM00 and is rumoured to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, up to 12GB RAM, 48-megapixel triple rear camera, and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. All three models are said to run ColorOS 12 based Android 11. As mentioned, we are still a couple of hours away from witnessing Oppo’s new smartphones release. The Oppo Reno 7 series will mark its debut in China tomorrow.