comscore Oppo Reno 7 series set to launch on November 25, teased to get 'cat-eye lens' camera
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo Reno 7 series to launch globally on November 25: Everything you need to know
News

Oppo Reno 7 series to launch globally on November 25: Everything you need to know

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 series official debut set for November 25, the new series is tipped to get FHD+ display, triple camera setup, up to 12GB RAM and 65W fast charging capability.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro

Image source: Weibo

Oppo Reno 7 series will be announced globally on Thursday, November 25. The Chinese brand is expected to bring three smartphones under its new Reno series that include- Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and Oppo Reno 7 SE. Also Read - Oppo Enco Free2i TWS earbuds to launch on November 25 along with Reno 7 series

While the launch is a couple of hours away, the rumour mill has churned some interesting details around the new Oppo Reno series. Popular tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has revealed the entire specs sheet of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 smartphone. Moreover, teasers around the new Oppo smartphones have dropped the hint on ‘cat-eye lens’ camera that the company is said to be co-develop with Sony over three years. Recent teasers confirm the Oppo Reno 7 series to include a Sony IMX709 sensor with the Pro model having a unique pulsating light around the edges of the camera module to alert notifications. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Reno 7 lineup. Also Read - OnePlus RT Amazon ad shows up in Google search results: Launch soon?

Oppo Reno 7 specs (rumoured)

Starting with the vanilla model, tipster Evan Blass suggest that the Oppo Reno 7 might get a 6.43-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness of 600 nits. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

The phone could ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and arrive in three configurations- 8GB/128GB storage, 8GB/256GB storage, and 12GB/256GB storage. On the camera front, the device may have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor put in a rectangular-shaped module. For selfies, it might have a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor. The phone is likely to get a backup of 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specs (rumoured)

Moving to the Pro variant, the tipster reveals the following details. The new Oppo Reno 7 Pro may feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 920nits peak brightness. The device could gauge power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max SoC. Unlike the standard model, the Pro version is said to come in two configurations- 8GB/256GB storage and 12GB/256GB storage.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro may offer a triple camera setup comprising of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Upfront, the phone is tipped to equip a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 camera. The battery capacity is similar to that of the regular version.

Oppo Reno 7 SE specs (rumoured)

Besides the vanilla and Pro model, Oppo is expected to bring a toned-down version, the Oppo Reno 7 SE for the users. The phone allegedly appeared on TENAA listing and Weibo as well. The phone is listed with the model number PFCM00 and is rumoured to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, up to 12GB RAM, 48-megapixel triple rear camera, and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. All three models are said to run ColorOS 12 based Android 11. As mentioned, we are still a couple of hours away from witnessing Oppo’s new smartphones release. The Oppo Reno 7 series will mark its debut in China tomorrow.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 24, 2021 3:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple may finally open official stores in two Indian cities
News
Apple may finally open official stores in two Indian cities
Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report

Apps

Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report

Reliance Jio to increase its tariff prices following Airtel and Vodafone-idea?

Opinions

Reliance Jio to increase its tariff prices following Airtel and Vodafone-idea?

Samsung product lineup for 2022 leaked: All we know so far

News

Samsung product lineup for 2022 leaked: All we know so far

Oppo Reno 7 series to launch globally on November 25: Everything you need to know

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 series to launch globally on November 25: Everything you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple may finally open official stores in two Indian cities

Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report

Reliance Jio to increase its tariff prices following Airtel and Vodafone-idea?

Samsung product lineup for 2022 leaked: All we know so far

Oppo Reno 7 series to launch globally on November 25: Everything you need to know

Top 5 55inch Smart TVS under 50,000

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 7 series to launch globally on November 25: Everything you need to know

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 series to launch globally on November 25: Everything you need to know
Oppo to launch Oppo Enco Free2i TWS earbuds on November 25

Wearables

Oppo to launch Oppo Enco Free2i TWS earbuds on November 25
OnePlus RT Amazon ad shows up in Google search results: Launch soon?

Mobiles

OnePlus RT Amazon ad shows up in Google search results: Launch soon?
Oppo may launch its first smart TV in India soon: Check price, release date, specifications

Smart TVs

Oppo may launch its first smart TV in India soon: Check price, release date, specifications
Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

Mobiles

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

हिंदी समाचार

इन कोड्स को करें ट्राई, मिल सकता है M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

OnePlus RT और OnePlus Buds Z2 भारत में दिसंबर में होंगे लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल

Facebook Messenger PC बीटा ऐप को मिला नया लुक और तेज हुई स्पीड

Free Fire की 1vs4 फाइट में इन 5 Gun Combos का करें इस्तेमाल, फिर आपको हराना होगा नामुमकिन

Greta ने लॉन्च किए चार Electric Scooter, सिर्फ 60 हजार रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

Latest Videos

Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More

Features

Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More
Infinix INBook X1 Series laptops to launch in India soon: Know all specs and features

News

Infinix INBook X1 Series laptops to launch in India soon: Know all specs and features
WhatsApp brings message reaction notification feature for Android users

News

WhatsApp brings message reaction notification feature for Android users
Apple Watch Series 8 First Look | Watch Series 8 render reveals design and other specs

News

Apple Watch Series 8 First Look | Watch Series 8 render reveals design and other specs

News

Apple may finally open official stores in two Indian cities
News
Apple may finally open official stores in two Indian cities
Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report

Apps

Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report
Reliance Jio to increase its tariff prices following Airtel and Vodafone-idea?

Opinions

Reliance Jio to increase its tariff prices following Airtel and Vodafone-idea?
Samsung product lineup for 2022 leaked: All we know so far

News

Samsung product lineup for 2022 leaked: All we know so far
Oppo Reno 7 series to launch globally on November 25: Everything you need to know

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 series to launch globally on November 25: Everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers