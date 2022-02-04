Oppo Reno 7 series goes official in India today. The Chinese smartphone has launched two smartphones under the series, dubbed the Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G. The Indian model of the Oppo Reno 7 is basically a rebranded version of the Reno 7 SE in China. Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 Pro Review: The Reno series is finally getting back on track

Oppo Reno 7 series price in India

The Oppo Reno 7 series is priced at Rs 28,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will be available from February 17 through Flipkart, the official website, and offline retail stores. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 39,999 for the sole 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone comes in two colour options — Startrails Blue and Starlight Black.

Oppo Reno 7 specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 comes packed with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90hz screen refresh rate, screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, a 90hz screen refresh rate, and up to a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Reno 7 is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top.

In terms of camera specifications, the Oppo Reno 7 includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the phone includes a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specifications

The Reno 7 Pro comes packed with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90hz screen refresh rate, and up to a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is backed by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top.

In terms of camera specs, the smartphone includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro includes a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 camera sensor for selfies and video calls.