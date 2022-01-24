comscore Oppo Reno 7 series to launch in India on February 4
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G confirmed to debut in India on February 4

Both Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G are expected to go on sale on February 8 on Flipkart.

Oppo is all set to launch its Oppo Reno 7 series in India soon. The series, that will include Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G, has already been teased on Flipkart. The company has announced that the smartphone series will launch in India on February 4. The two handsets are expected to go on sale in India on February 8 on Flipkart, reported MySmartPrice. As per the company, Oppo Reno 7 series comes with the world’s first Sony IMX709 ultra sensing sensor. Also Read - Oppo Enco Free2i TWS earbuds to launch on November 25 along with Reno 7 series

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G expected specifications

The Reno 7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It equips a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. For taking photos, the phone offers a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 7 5G expected specifications

Oppo Reno 7 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The camera configurations are the same as the Pro model. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G expected price in India

As per reports, the vanilla model Oppo Reno 7 5G is tipped to fall in the Rs 28,000 to Rs 31,000 price bracket. Meanwhile, the Reno 7 Pro 5G might be priced somewhere between Rs 41,000 and Rs 43,000.

In addition to the smartphone series, the company is expected to launch a pair of new true wireless earbuds, likely to be Oppo Enco X successor, in India. Oppo might also launch a smartwatch at its February launch event.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2022 11:04 AM IST

Best Sellers