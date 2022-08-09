comscore Oppo Reno 8 4G renders surfaced revealing key details
Oppo Reno 8 4G could launch in India soon: Check details

Oppo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its Reno series. The new smartphone will be a 4G phone called Oppo Reno 8 4G and it will come with dual cameras and Snapdragon 680 SoC

Oppo Reno 8 4G Gold

Oppo recently launched the Reno 8 series in India including Reno 8 Pro and the vanilla Reno 8. There’s also the Reno 8Z for the global markets. Now, the company appears to be planning to add another Reno device to the series dubbed Oppo Reno 8 4G. As the name suggests, it will be a 4G smartphone and will be launched in select regions. Also Read - Airtel 5G pan-India rollout to take pace by March 2024

Oppo Reno 8 4G Specifications

According to Paras Guglani (via Pricebaba), Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 8 4G smartphone. The device could launch in select markets including India. The tipster has shared some of the specifications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 rumor roundup: Launch, Price, Sale, Specs, and more

Oppo Reno 8 4G Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door vs Force Gurkha 5-door: Check price, features and more

The Reno 8 4G will come with a 6.43-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution. The renders shared reveal the full design of the phone. The punch-hole is shifted to the top right side of the phone. It has a thin-bezel design on three sides except for the bottom.

The screen on the device is an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

Coming to the cameras, the device will feature a triple camera setup with a 64MP main lens and two 2MP units for depth or macro shots. It will have a single camera on the front, it will likely be a 32MP snapper.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As far as the battery is concerned, it will pack a 4,500mAh cell with support for 33W fast charging.

Lastly, on the software front, it will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have ColorOS 12 on top of it.

Oppo Reno 8 4G Color options and Pricing

The Oppo Reno 8 4G will come in two color options — Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black. It is expected to launch in the mid-range segment but the exact pricing is unknown. The device is tipped to launch in the coming days in some markets including India.

  • Published Date: August 9, 2022 4:54 PM IST

