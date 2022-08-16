comscore Oppo Reno 8 4G debuts in Indonesia, Could launch in India soon
News

Oppo Reno 8 4G launches with 90Hz display, triple cameras, and Snapdragon 680 SoC

Mobiles

Oppo has taken wraps off the Reno 8 4G in Indonesia. The device comes with a 90Hz display and has a triple camera setup. It comes as an addition to the Reno 8 lineup.

Oppo Reno 8 4G

Oppo was expected to launch the Oppo Reno 8 4G in the Indian market soon. However, the device has gone official in Indonesia first and it can now be pre-ordered online in the region. With this release, we get to know the confirmed specs of the phone and since it’s available in Indonesia, we can expect a sooner India launch. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

Some of the key highlights of the device include a 90Hz display, a triple camera setup, and 33W fast charging. Also Read - Govt is not banning phones by Chinese companies under Rs 12,000: Report

Oppo Reno 8 4G Price and Colors, India launch

The Oppo Reno 4G comes at a price tag of Rp 4,999,000 (roughly Rs 26,879). It has two color options — Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black. The device can be pre-ordered from Lazada, Shopee, JD, and Blibli in the region. Also Read - OPPO, OnePlus stop smartphone sales in Germany: Here's why

Although the device is roughly priced way above Rs 25,000 in Indonesia, we can expect it to launch in India at a lower price. If a guess is about to be made, the phone may launch for under Rs 20,000.

Oppo Reno 8 4G Specifications

Coming to the specs of the device, the Reno 8 4G sports a 6.43-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It is a punch-hole panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has 5GB of virtual RAM support.

As for the optics, it has a triple camera setup at the rear placed in a new camera island. It’s not similar or close to the Reno 8 5G’s camera module design. The setup on the device goes by a 64MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP mono sensor. Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie snapper.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has ColorOS 2.1 on top.

  • Published Date: August 16, 2022 9:21 PM IST

