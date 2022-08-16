Oppo was expected to launch the Oppo Reno 8 4G in the Indian market soon. However, the device has gone official in Indonesia first and it can now be pre-ordered online in the region. With this release, we get to know the confirmed specs of the phone and since it’s available in Indonesia, we can expect a sooner India launch. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

Some of the key highlights of the device include a 90Hz display, a triple camera setup, and 33W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 8 4G Price and Colors, India launch

The Oppo Reno 4G comes at a price tag of Rp 4,999,000 (roughly Rs 26,879). It has two color options — Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black. The device can be pre-ordered from Lazada, Shopee, JD, and Blibli in the region.

Although the device is roughly priced way above Rs 25,000 in Indonesia, we can expect it to launch in India at a lower price. If a guess is about to be made, the phone may launch for under Rs 20,000.

Oppo Reno 8 4G Specifications

Coming to the specs of the device, the Reno 8 4G sports a 6.43-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It is a punch-hole panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has 5GB of virtual RAM support.

As for the optics, it has a triple camera setup at the rear placed in a new camera island. It’s not similar or close to the Reno 8 5G’s camera module design. The setup on the device goes by a 64MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP mono sensor. Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie snapper.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has ColorOS 2.1 on top.