Oppo is expected to launch the successor to the Reno 7 series in India. The all-new Oppo Reno 8 series will debut on July 18 in the country and it will comprise two smartphones – Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro. Now, ahead of the series’ debut, the tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the live images of the vanilla Reno 8 5G. Also Read - Oppo evaded about Rs 4,387 crore in import tax, says government

Oppo Reno 8 5G appears in live images

As it was revealed by the posters, the Oppo Reno 8 5G appears to feature a new design over the predecessor. The smartphone will come with a punch-hole display with the camera cut out at the top left corner. The label on the screen reveals the internals of the phone, but we will get back to it later in this story. Also Read - Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro to launch in India on July 18: Check expected price, specifications, and more

The Reno 8 5G sports a triple camera setup on the back. The camera island on which the lenses sit is protruded. It also has an LED flash beside the sensors. We can also see the Oppo branding at the lower bottom of the back.

Oppo Reno 8 5G Specifications

Coming to the highlights of the phone, it is said to feature dual Sony flagship sensors. The cameras on the phone also support the Ultra Night Video feature. Furthermore, the device features 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. It will house a 4,500mAh battery, which should get fully charged in about an hour with the 80W charging brick.

At the heart of it, the Reno 8 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. Previous leaks have revealed that the device will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The display details of the smartphone were also leaked. The Oppo Reno 8 5G will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be a flat-screen panel with Full-HD+ resolution. The device will feature a 32MP selfie snapper on the top left corner placed inside the punch-hole. It will come with a 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro lens.