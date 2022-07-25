Oppo Reno8 5G to go on sale in India today: Check all offers here

Oppo recently launched the Oppo Reno8 series smartphones in India consisting of the Oppo Reno8 5G and the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G. While the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G went on sale in India on July 19, the vanilla, Oppo Reno8 5G smartphone will go on sale in the country starting July 25. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 5G spotted in live images ahead of India launch

Oppo has already confirmed that the phone will be available in India via Flipkart, the Oppo Store and across mainline retail outlets in India in Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black colour variants starting today.

Oppo Reno 8 5G price and offers

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Oppo Reno8 will be available in India in a single 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space variant at a price of Rs 29,999. As a part of the first sale, Oppo is giving a cashback up to Rs 3,000, on purchases made using ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda credit cards and debit cards. In addition to this, buyers will also get free pick up and drop, 24/7 hotline support and free screen guard and back cover on the purchase of the device.

Additionally, buyers will also get a cashback of Rs 1,200 on non-EMI transactions via ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak Bank credit and debit cards. Furthermore, the company is offering a no-cost-EMI up to 6 months starting from Rs 2,500 on 12-month EMI schemes. Also, as a part of the Oppo Premium Service, buyers will get exclusive easy EMI option during repair of the phones. Buyers are also eligible to get the Oppo upgrade offer of Rs 2,000 from 25 July 2022 to 31 July 2022.

Oppo Reno 8 5G specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Oppo Reno8 5G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 3100 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The Oppo Reno8 5G phone runs Google’s Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 mobile operating system.

Coming to the cameras, the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera. Talking about the battery, the Oppo Reno8 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.