Oppo will launch the Reno 8 5G and Reno 8 Pro 5G today in the Indian market. The phones will be accompanied by Oppo Pad Air and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds.

OPPO-Reno-8-Series

Oppo will take wraps off the Reno 8 series today in the Indian market. The series will comprise the Reno 8 5G and Reno 8 Pro 5G. Ahead of the series’ debut today, the Reno 8 Pro 5G’s retail pricing has been leaked. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro to launch on Monday in India: Price, specifications and more

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G Price in India

The tipster Mukul Sharma has shared an image taken from a retail store that shows off the Reno 8 Pro 5G and its pricing. The smartphone’s price label in the store confirms that the device costs Rs. 46,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. This is slightly higher than the rumored pricing of Rs. 44,990 for the same variant. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G appears in high-res press renders: See pictures

Thanks to this price leak, it is confirmed that the vanilla Reno 8 5G will be way cheaper and the top variant of it may cost under Rs. 40,000. As per a tipster, the Reno 8 5G’s top variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage will cost Rs. 33,990. The phone’s 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 31,990. The base model of the device was previously tipped to start at Rs. 29,990.

The smartphone series will go official today at 6 PM in India. It will be launched alongside the Oppo Pad Air tablet, which will be the first tablet by the company in the Indian market. We are also expected to see the new Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display having a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is expected to be HDR10+ certified.

It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box. It will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

As for the optics, the Reno 8 Pro 5G will boast a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro unit. Upfront, it will have a 32MP selfie snapper. This time around, even a Reno phone i.e. the Reno 8 Pro 5G will have Oppo’s in-house NPU. It will come with a MariSilicon imaging chip for boosting the camera performance of the device.

Upon launch, the device will compete with the Realme GT Neo 3 and the yet-to-launch OnePlus 10R in India.

  • Published Date: July 18, 2022 1:36 PM IST

