Oppo Reno 8 Pro gets a limited House of the Dragon edition, India sale begins December 13

Oppo has launched a new variant of the Reno 8 Pro in India called the House of the Dragon Limited Edition. The new Reno 8 House of the Dragon Limited Edition has the Targaryen sigil etched in gold colour on a matte black finish of the phone. The retail box has a gold egg inside, symbolising the Dragon egg from the hit HBO series. The entire package is stylised to celebrate the love for the universe of the Seven Kingdoms. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition unveiled in India

While the Glazed Black variant of the Reno 8 Pro proudly promotes the House Targaryen, the limited-edition set features House of the Dragon-themed accessories. There is a special phone case with the same Targaryen sigil on the back, a SIM ejector pin that looks like one of the dragons from the series, a dragon-themed keychain, and a special collectable dragon egg. Fans also get an exclusive scroll with a message that anoints them with the epic saga of House Targaryen. Also Read - How to watch House of the Dragon in India

The new Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon variant is the best gift for lovers of Fire & Blood series-based shows, House of the Dragon and The Game of Thrones. So, if you want to gift it to a fan or just want it for yourself, the pre-bookings start December 8 on Flipkart. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set costs Rs 45,999 and become available from December 13. Also Read - Game of Thrones all eight seasons in 4K are coming to HBO Max

Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition specifications

Apart from the looks, there is nothing different in terms of the specifications. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+. There is also Amazon HDR and Netflix HD certification and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the display, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1

The Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.