With the release of Oppo Reno 8 Pro, you might be confused about which device to pick between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 50,000 as two more phones in the same price range offer the same Dimensity 8100 series chipset.

Oppo has launched the all-new Reno 8 Pro in the Indian market. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with a refreshing design and offers premium features at a premium pricing. Some of the highlights of the smartphone include a large 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, and the Dimensity 8100 Max chipset. Also Read - Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The Reno 8 Pro’s release raises the question of which Dimensity 8100 series smartphone to pick as two more devices in the Indian market come with the same or similar chipset. The OnePlus 10R and Realme GT Neo, both are priced above Rs. 40,000 for the top-most variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the same as the Reno 8 Pro, and come with the same Dimensity 8100 chipset. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G retail price for 12GB/256GB variant leaked hours before the launch

Since all three phones pack the same series of chipsets, choosing a Dimensity 8100 device for yourself could be daunting. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro to launch on Monday in India: Price, specifications and more

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3

Here’s a detailed specs comparison between the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, OnePlus 10R, and Realme GT Neo 3. By the end of this story, you would probably be able to pick the best smartphone for yourself.

Design and Display 

Starting with the design, out of the three, the Reno 8 Pro has a unique design. The Designs of both the OnePlus 10R and Realme GT Neo 3 are somewhat similar on the back with that triangular lens placement. However, design is totally subjective and that is something you can decide on your own preference. All three phones look good, the Reno 8 Pro, however, offers a much cleaner look, followed by the OnePlus 10R. The GT Neo 3, on the other hand, boasts a sporty design.

All three phones feature the same 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate screen. The trio phones feature an AMOLED panel and have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. That said, in the display department, all offer a good screen on paper. Also, all of them have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Cameras 

In terms of cameras, again, three of the phones feature the same triple camera setup with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. However, the Reno 8 Pro has a dedicated camera chip inside the phone called MariSilicon, which is said to better optimize photos. On the front, the Reno 8 Pro offers a better 32MP selfie snapper, meaning taking selfies on the Reno should be a good experience.

Chipset, Battery, and Software

Under the hood, the Reno 8 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, the same as the OnePlus 10R. The Realme GT Neo 3 has the Dimensity 8100 non-max SoC. Both are basically the same chipsets and MediaTek is yet to reveal the exact difference between max and non-max chipsets. All three phones have LPDDR5 RAM type and UFS 3.1 storage type.

Coming to the battery, the Reno 8 Pro offers a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging speed. The OnePlus 10R has a slightly bigger 5,000 battery with 80W fast charging speed, while the Realme GT Neo 3 has the same 5,000mAh battery with a faster 150W fast charging speed.

Having said that, the GT Neo 3 higher-end model with 150W fast charging speed indeed offers an edge.

All three phones come with Android 12 OS out of the box. On top of the OS, all devices have their own custom skins: Reno 8 Pro has ColorOS 12, OnePlus 10R has OxygenOS 12, and GT Neo 3 has Realme UI 3.0. Just like the display, the software experience depends on personal preferences. All phones will most likely receive at least up to the Android 14-15 OS versions in the future.

Connectivity 

Other than this, all phones have Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC support. A stereo speaker setup is also present on all, and unfortunately, all lack a 3.5mm headphone jack. All have 5G network support.

Conclusion 

On paper, three of the phones share a similar specs sheet. There’s no deal-breaker difference as such. The only difference we noticed is the battery and fast charging, which is better on the GT Neo 3. In terms of cameras, the dedicated MariSilicon imaging chip inside the Reno 8 Pro should offer an edge.

Now it all comes down to the design you like, OS, battery, and if that MariSilicon chip makes you go for the Reno 8 Pro. Not to mention the price of the Reno 8 Pro, which is higher than two of the other phones i.e. Rs. 45,999.

What Reno 8 Pro offers are premium experience, good on-paper cameras (thanks to MariSilicon), and a good design, but GT Neo 3 does offer better-charging speed. The OnePlus 10R is a good device if you want to go for a smoother OS and that OnePlus brand tag.

  Published Date: July 18, 2022 7:05 PM IST

