Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Indian prices leaked ahead of July 18 launch

Oppo is all set to launch its Reno8 series that includes Reno8 as well as Reno8 Pro on July 18 and now Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore took to Twitter to reveal the Indian prices of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 series. According to Ambhore, Oppo Reno 8 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 29,990 ($375) for the 8GB+128GB variant. The smartphone will be also available in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB storage at Rs 31,990 ($400) and Rs 33,990 ($425), respectively. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 5G spotted in live images ahead of India launch

Meanwhile, the higher-end Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be priced at ₹44,990 ($563) for the sole 12GB+256GB storage variant. The Chinese tech giant has also confirmed that it will launch its first-ever tablet called Oppo Pad Air in India on the same day along with Enco X2 TWS earbuds.

Oppo Reno 8 Specifications

The phone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Reno 8 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast-charging support.

In terms of optics, the Reno 8 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast-charging support.

The Reno 8 Pro houses a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro runs Android 12-based on ColorOS.