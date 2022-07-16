comscore Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro to launch on Monday in India: Expected price, specifications and more
News

Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro to launch on Monday in India: Price, specifications and more

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 8 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 29,990 ($375) for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Oppo Reno8 Series

Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro to launch on Monday: Expected price, specifications and more

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is all set to launch its Reno8 series that includes Reno8 as well as Reno8 Pro on July 18. The Oppo Reno 8 series will succeed the Reno 7 lineup and brings some notable improvements in design and specifications. The Reno 8 series will include the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro handsets. This series has already been unveiled in its home country, China. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Indian prices leaked ahead of July 18 launch: Report

Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Price

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Oppo Reno 8 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 29,990 ($375) for the 8GB+128GB variant. The smartphone will be also available in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB storage at Rs 31,990 ($400) and Rs 33,990 ($425), respectively. Meanwhile, the higher-end Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be priced at ₹44,990 ($563) for the sole 12GB+256GB storage variant. The Chinese tech giant has also confirmed that it will launch its first-ever tablet called Oppo Pad Air in India on the same day along with Enco X2 TWS earbuds. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G appears in high-res press renders: See pictures

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast-charging support. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 5G spotted in live images ahead of India launch

The Reno 8 Pro houses a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro runs Android 12-based on ColorOS.

Oppo Reno 8 Specifications

The phone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Reno 8 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast-charging support.

In terms of optics, the Reno 8 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

  Published Date: July 16, 2022 10:21 AM IST

