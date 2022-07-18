comscore Oppo Reno 8 series launch in India today alongside Pad Air, Enco X2
Oppo Reno 8 series launch in India today alongside Pad Air tablet, Enco X2 earbuds

The Oppo Reno 8 series will have two phones in India: Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro. The other two products to arrive are the Pad Air and the Enco X2.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Oppo will launch the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 smartphones in India today.

Oppo Reno 8 series launch will finally happen at a big event today in India. The company recently unveiled the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro in China. So, while Oppo is bringing the two new Reno phones to India later today, it will also launch its first tablet. Oppo Pad Air, available in China already, is set for launch today alongside the Reno 8 series. However, that is not it. Oppo will also launch a pair of new truly wireless earbuds, Enco X2, today. Also Read - Oppo to launch its first ever tablet alongside Reno 8 series tomorrow in India

The Oppo Reno 8 series will have two phones in India: Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro. Both are 5G phones, but that is not the speciality. For the first time, Oppo’s Reno 8 phones use the company’s first neural processing unit, better known as NPU. The Reno 8 Pro uses the MariSilicon X NPU to drive better photography, much like the Find X5 Pro. The design of the Reno 8 Pro is also more similar to the Find X range, but so could be the price. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro to launch on Monday in India: Price, specifications and more

Oppo Reno 8 series event

Oppo Reno 8 series launch event will begin at 6.00 pm today, i.e., July 18. There will be a live stream for you to catch real-time updates from the event. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Indian prices leaked ahead of July 18 launch: Report

Oppo Reno 8 series specifications

Since the Reno 8 series is already on sale in China, we know pretty much everything about its specifications. That is unless Oppo decided to change the specifications. There is no rumour suggesting a change in specifications, which means we are safe to assume the specifications of the Reno 8 series headed to India are the same as its Chinese counterpart.

The Reno 8 Pro is the top-end phone in the series, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX chipset. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, so everything should look vibrant and smooth. The Reno 8 Pro has a 50-megapixel triple camera setup on the back, while the selfies are clicked by a 32-megapixel shooter. The Reno 8 Pro comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There should be a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

The Reno 8, on the other hand, is a little toned down in terms of specifications. That will obviously reflect on its price. Instead of the Dimensity 8100 MAX, the Reno 8 uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. We have this chipset on the OnePlus Nord 2T, as well. The design is similar to that of the Reno 8 Pro, while the charging speed is also the same.

  Published Date: July 18, 2022 9:15 AM IST
  Updated Date: July 18, 2022 10:38 AM IST

