News

Oppo Reno 8 series launch set for May 23: All you need to know

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 8 series will comprise three phones, the Reno 8, Reno8 Pro, and Reno 8 SE. All models will come with new designs and have mid-range specs.

OPPO-reno8-render

Oppo’s Reno 8 series has been in the news for quite some time now. The series’ specs and details were leaked recently, however, the release date was unknown. Now, Oppo itself has revealed the launch date of the Oppo Reno 8 series. Also Read - 5G smartphone shipments grew 300% YoY in India, Samsung leads in Q1 2022

Oppo Reno 8 series launch date and Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 series will launch on May 23 at 7 PM in China. The series will comprise three phones, the Reno 8, Reno8 Pro, and Reno 8 SE. All three will come with mid-range specs and new designs. Also Read - Oppo K10 review: A good budget smartphone with intense competition

Oppo Reno 8  Also Read - Mother's Day 2022: Best tech gifts under Rs 5,000

The Reno 8 will come with a 6.62-inch punch-hole display having a Full-HD+ resolution. It will be an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a triple camera system, however, the exact camera specs are yet to be known. On the front, the phone will feature a 32MP camera for taking selfies and doing video calls. The smartphone will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and pack a 4,500mAh battery. The device will support 80W fast charging technology.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 

On the other hand, the Reno 8 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch display with a Full-HD+ resolution. Again, it will be an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is expected to be a punch-hole panel.  There will be a triple camera system on the phone and a 32MP selfie snapper. The smartphone will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset and have a 4,500mAh battery. Just like the vanilla Reno 8, the Pro as well will support 80W fast charging technology.

Oppo Reno 8 SE

Coming to the Reno 8 SE, the smartphone will have a smaller 6.43-inch OLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. Unlike the other Reno 8 siblings, the SE will have a 90Hz refresh rate. The camera details of the SE are still under wraps, but what we know is that it will also have a triple camera system similar to the other models. It will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and have the same battery and fast charging as the other models: 4,500mAh + 80W fast charging.

The trio will boot on Android 12 out of the box and have ColorOS skin on top of them.

  • Published Date: May 16, 2022 1:54 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 16, 2022 1:55 PM IST

