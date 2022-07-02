Oppo Reno 8 series pricing, storage tipped ahead of July 18 India launch

Oppo is all set to launch the Reno 8 series smartphones. The Oppo Reno 8 series consists of three smartphones – Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8+ and Oppo Reno 8 Pro and the firm is planning to launch at least two models from the Reno 8 series for the Indian market on July 18. Now, ahead of official announcement popular tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed the colour variants, storage options and pricing of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 series Indian variants. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 series smartphones to launch in India on July 18: Report

The Pro variant will be available in three different storage options- 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB. The vanilla version is will be available in a different set of two color options- Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black with the similar storage options available in the Reno 8 Pro version- 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB. Reno 8 is expected to start at Rs 30,000. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 series launch set for May 23: All you need to know

Oppo Reno 8 Specifications

The phone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Reno 8 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast-charging support.

In terms of optics, the Reno 8 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast-charging support.

The Reno 8 Pro houses a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro runs Android 12-based on ColorOS.