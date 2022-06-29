comscore Oppo Reno 8 series smartphones may launch in India on July 18
News

Oppo Reno 8 series smartphones to launch in India on July 18: Report

Mobiles

The company is expected to launch the vanilla Oppo Reno 8 along with Oppo Reno 8 Pro in India.

OPPO-Reno-8-Pro

Oppo Reno 8 series smartphones may launch in India on July 18

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 8 series in China back in May and now the smartphone maker is reportedly planning to launch the smartphones for the Indian market. The Oppo Reno 8 series consists of three smartphones – Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8+ and Oppo Reno 8 Pro and the firm is planning to launch at least two models from the Reno 8 series for the Indian market on July 18. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 series launch set for May 23: All you need to know

The company is expected to launch the vanilla Oppo Reno 8 along with Oppo Reno 8 Pro in India. The smartphone maker may also rebrand Oppo Reno 8+ as Oppo Reno 8 Pro for the Indian market. As per reports, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro in India will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC rather than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has twitted, Oppo Reno 8 Pro will come with MarisiliconX chip in India and along with the Pro model.

Oppo Reno 8 Specifications

The phone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Reno 8 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast-charging support.

In terms of optics, the Reno 8 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast-charging support.

The Reno 8 Pro houses a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro runs Android 12-based on ColorOS.

  • Published Date: June 29, 2022 6:42 PM IST

